Wanted: A Boston schools superintendent for the long haul

As Wu herself knows, some of the city’s residents don’t take kindly to outsiders . The mayor, born in Chicago, has spent more than a decade building enough local credibility to win the city’s top post. It’s not an appealing trait, but there’s no time to waste while a superintendent from somewhere else figures out how to win that sort of acceptance, and trust, if it’s even possible.

Ordinarily, at a moment like this, I’d suggest Mayor Michelle Wu launch a nationwide search to find the best superintendent to take over the Boston Public Schools.

It’s unlikely that candidates from across the country will clamor for the post anyway: The city has burned through four superintendents — two interim, two appointed — in 10 years. How appealing can it be for top-notch educators to pick up and move their lives to Boston, in the face of that track record?

And, even if there were outside interest, what the system needs right now is somebody who knows the city well — somebody with experience in Boston’s schools — with all their troubles and too-often-frustrated potential. There’s no time to get up to speed about the various constituencies, to locate all the tripwires. The children must be better served now.

Outgoing superintendent Brenda Cassellius, a transplant from Minnesota, did make some bold moves: she put more nurses, social workers, and psychologists in schools that desperately needed them; she pushed the city’s high schools towards uniform graduation standards; and shepherded controversial changes in exam school admission policies. It will be up to the next superintendent to bring those seismic initiatives to full fruition.

Wu has said she’s looking for somebody who can hit the ground running, which means she likely has somebody local in mind. That person ought to be expert at Boston politics, too: Some of the changes the next superintendent must drive will make the endless, pitched battle over exam-school admissions look like a sweet dream.

Those who have worked in education in the city often cite Thomas Payzant, who led the schools for 11 years between 1995 and 2006, as the model here: He brought stability and transformative change, and Mayor Thomas M. Menino had his back, insulating Payzant from blowback when he made hard calls

But these are far more difficult and polarized times, as the war over Wu’s vaccination mandate makes painfully clear. The next superintendent will get blowback far hotter than anything Payzant contended with: For example, they will have to take honest account of declining enrollment, which means closing and relocating some schools, which is going to make some people beyond livid.

Whoever gets this job has to want to stick around in the face of all of that. The system is replete with third rails, and both Wu and the superintendent must commit to being unafraid to go there — and to stay the course.

How vital is stability? Brighton High, which has struggled for at least a decade, seeing its enrollment crater, will not thrive without it. Schools like this risk being caught in a death spiral: Poor outcomes mean lower enrollments, which means less funding and fewer offerings, which means yet lower enrollments. There’s no way to pull out of that spiral without a clear plan, and a superintendent with the longevity and patience to stick to it.

Cassellius made an inspired move when she convinced Andrew Bott, the educator known nationally for turning around the Orchard Gardens school in Roxbury, to take over the high school in 2020. As the city obsessed over the exam schools, he and his staff went to work on a school that is too often an afterthought.

Already, Brighton has stiffened math standards, and its staff works hard to convince students, many of whom are English Language learners, many of whom choose the school as a last resort, of how much faith their teachers have in their potential. Bott says he’s confident that, when the pandemic clears, the numbers will show improved grades and graduation rates. He is “100 percent” certain Brighton High can be excellent within four years.

Four years is longer than the tenure of any Boston superintendent since Bott’s seniors were second-graders. This school — all these schools of ours — won’t get very far unless the next one can hang on much longer than that.

Globe columnist Yvonne Abraham can be reached at yvonne.abraham@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @GlobeAbraham.