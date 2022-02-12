fb-pixel Skip to main content

President Biden traveling to northeast Ohio next week

By The Associated PressUpdated February 12, 2022, 35 minutes ago
President Biden speaks about domestic manufacturing, unions, and electric vehicles, in the South Court Auditorium of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building at the White House complex in Washington on Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022 in Washington.AL DRAGO/NYT

CLEVELAND (AP) — President Biden will visit Ohio next week to discuss the $1 trillion infrastructure law he signed last November.

The White House announced Saturday that Biden plans to make stops in Cleveland and Lorain on Thursday, but further details on the trip were not disclosed.

The infrastructure package will provide $10 billion in highway funding for Ohio, plus more than $33 billion in competitive grant funding for highway and multi-modal projects. It also provides $60 billion for state and local governments to fund major projects, as well as $1 billion for the Great Lakes Restoration Initiative.

This will be Biden’s second trip to northeast Ohio in less than a year. He was in Cleveland last May, when he toured Cuyahoga Community College’s Manufacturing Technology Center.

