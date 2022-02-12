Sheriff’s office in California makes recruiting pitch to unvaccinated LA deputies

The video, posted Wednesday, showed headlines about the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors passing a motion Tuesday that could lead to the termination of thousands of county employees who have not been vaccinated or received a medical or religious exemption. That includes 4,000 unvaccinated deputies, according to Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva, who has refused to enforce the mandate.

“To our fellow officers in Los Angeles, we’ve seen the headlines,” reads a message on the video, posted by the sheriff’s office in nearby Kern County, which has no vaccine mandate and where overall vaccination rates are low. “Drive north, we have a place for you.”

A sheriff’s office in Southern California posted a recruitment video this week with a specific audience in mind: Los Angeles County deputies unhappy with efforts to make them comply with a vaccination mandate.

Villanueva described the motion as a “politically motivated stunt.” Now Kern County, whose seat is Bakersfield, is looking to take advantage of the possibility that thousands of Los Angeles County deputies may soon be looking for work.

“We have a need; it just seemed logical to try to recruit some of those people,” Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood said in an interview Saturday, noting that his department needed to hire about 125 deputies.

He said he had no idea how many of his current deputies were vaccinated and said that vaccines were not stopping the spread of the virus. About 52% of eligible people are fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in Kern County, where 53 residents have died in the past two weeks from the disease.

Elsewhere in the country, law enforcement officials have similarly sought to capitalize on unhappiness with vaccine mandates, which persists in some groups despite overwhelming evidence that COVID vaccines are safe and protect strongly against hospitalization and death.

In Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff Calvin Hayden said in October that he welcomed unvaccinated officers from around the country who faced termination from their jobs, telling them, “We have a place for you.”

Gov. Bill Lee of Tennessee said in a video in November that officers from New York to Los Angeles should apply to join his state’s Highway Patrol, where their vaccination status would not matter.

“We won’t get between you and your doctor,” Lee said.

The recruiting video shows scenic mountains, canyons and an American flag swaying in the wind as the soundtrack plays “The Weight of the Badge,” a tribute to law enforcement officers released last year by country superstar George Strait. Other images show deputies flying in a helicopter and being cheered in a parade.

Youngblood said “several” deputies from Los Angeles County had already applied for jobs, although he offered no numbers.

He added that even though he was vaccinated and understood the seriousness of the pandemic, saying that his department had lost two people to COVID, it was not his business to make sure officers were inoculated.

“When someone calls 911 and, for example, someone’s breaking into their home in the middle of the night, do you think they really care whether deputies are vaccinated or unvaccinated?” he said. “Of course they don’t.”

This article originally appeared in The New York Times.