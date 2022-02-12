Banging drums as a bargaining issue

We live on Mayor Michelle Wu’s street. Although we recognize that the people waking up the neighborhood with vitriolic rancor are a fringe element of the unions challenging the city’s vaccine mandate, we think about this issue every morning (“On a (once) quiet street, a battle line for a new mayor,” Page A1, Feb. 6).
This Sunday, the protestors screamed, “We pay your salary.” In fact, we, the people of Boston, pay the salaries of those challenging the mandate and would like assurances that those we pay to protect us have done all they can to keep us safe.
As retired health care providers, our jobs, like the jobs of all first responders, came with privilege, responsibility, and risk. In these jobs, individual prerogatives often yield to what is best for the community or its most vulnerable members. I would have been troubled if a union representing me bargained to have surgeons perform surgery without masks, nurses work without gloves, or providers not take flu shots.
We support unions and collective bargaining, but framing an issue that is about science, health, and pandemic conditions as a bargaining issue is as disturbing as protesters banging drums at 7 a.m. I think the issue is people with vital roles being unwilling to act in accordance with the common good.
Nina Lev
Ron Beland
Roslindale