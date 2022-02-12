Banging drums as a bargaining issue

We live on Mayor Michelle Wu’s street. Although we recognize that the people waking up the neighborhood with vitriolic rancor are a fringe element of the unions challenging the city’s vaccine mandate, we think about this issue every morning (“On a (once) quiet street, a battle line for a new mayor,” Page A1, Feb. 6).

This Sunday, the protestors screamed, “We pay your salary.” In fact, we, the people of Boston, pay the salaries of those challenging the mandate and would like assurances that those we pay to protect us have done all they can to keep us safe.