Big science and big egos

To those who wish to see the end of the era of “big ego” scientists, I would like to say be careful what you wish for (” Three accuse professor of harassment, sue Harvard ,” A1, Feb. 9). The era of big science is here to stay, and the leadership positions of big programs will always be held by big egos. If not scientists, then those positions will be held by professional managers. When the managers at Morton-Thiokol overrode the engineers, the space shuttle Challenger blew up. When the managers at the FAA allegedly overrode the engineers, two Boeing 737-Maxes crashed. When the managers at the Food and Drug Administration overrode their scientific advisory panel to approve Aduhelm , three members of the panel resigned in protest.

The goal must be to not allow the big egos to think the rules do not apply to them. The solution is to have laws and social standards that prohibit abusive behavior, especially unwanted sexual advances; and to strictly and uniformly enforce those laws and standards. As a society, we claim to aspire to “Equal justice under the law.” Let us redouble our efforts to achieve that goal.

Jame W. Slack

Lexington





Why did the Harvard community circle the wagons?

Regarding the events described in “Harvard professors drop support for colleague accused of sexual harassment” (Metro, Feb. 10), why is the initial response — in academia and otherwise — to an accusation of sexual harassment, especially an accusation against a senior white male by junior women, seemingly always to circle the wagons? These women have nothing to gain and their reputations to lose. They could be almost certain that they would be doubted and ignored. They could expect that they would suffer professionally.

But they came forward, and the institutional response is to sign a letter that soft-peddled alleged behavior. And when further information is available, the collective response is, “We’re sorry, we should have waited.”

Yes, you should have waited. You should have recognized the risk these women were taking and waited for or actively sought further information. In similar circumstances, we all should. So here are the questions the signers need to address: Why didn’t you wait? Why no due diligence? Why default to closing ranks? Why?

I expect better of the faculty of my alma mater. Those women deserve better. When does better happen for those with the courage to speak up?

Archie Todd Morrison III

Falmouth