Instead of the Great Resignation, consider the great unionization

Katie Hitchcock-Smith’s op-ed, “Navigating the Great Resignation as a jaded millennial” (Opinion, Feb. 11), describing the unacceptable working conditions faced by many millennials in today’s job market, can be read as a strong statement in support of unionization. Collective bargaining has long led to better pay and working conditions for generations of employees worldwide.
Although white-collar workers have historically been slow to accept unionization, and anti-union rhetoric is a staple of corporate propaganda, today’s millennials would nonetheless do well to campaign for and embrace unions and collective bargaining as an effective means of achieving greater job satisfaction.
Stanley Spiegel
Brookline