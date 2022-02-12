Instead of the Great Resignation, consider the great unionization

Katie Hitchcock-Smith’s op-ed, “Navigating the Great Resignation as a jaded millennial” (Opinion, Feb. 11), describing the unacceptable working conditions faced by many millennials in today’s job market, can be read as a strong statement in support of unionization. Collective bargaining has long led to better pay and working conditions for generations of employees worldwide.

Although white-collar workers have historically been slow to accept unionization, and anti-union rhetoric is a staple of corporate propaganda, today’s millennials would nonetheless do well to campaign for and embrace unions and collective bargaining as an effective means of achieving greater job satisfaction.