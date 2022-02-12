fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

Instead of the Great Resignation, consider the great unionization

Updated February 12, 2022, 29 minutes ago
Pro-union pins sit on a table during a watch party for Starbucks' employees union election, Dec. 9, 2021, in Buffalo, N.Y.Joshua Bessex/Associated Press

Katie Hitchcock-Smith’s op-ed, “Navigating the Great Resignation as a jaded millennial” (Opinion, Feb. 11), describing the unacceptable working conditions faced by many millennials in today’s job market, can be read as a strong statement in support of unionization. Collective bargaining has long led to better pay and working conditions for generations of employees worldwide.

Although white-collar workers have historically been slow to accept unionization, and anti-union rhetoric is a staple of corporate propaganda, today’s millennials would nonetheless do well to campaign for and embrace unions and collective bargaining as an effective means of achieving greater job satisfaction.

Stanley Spiegel

Advertisement

Brookline

Globe Opinion