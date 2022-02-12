When it comes to vaccinations and masking, the choice is yours — sort of

No one has to get vaxxed or mask up

Those who think their freedom is being denied by vaccine and mask mandates are wrong. The mandates do not force you to get vaccinated or mask up. Nobody is coming around to hold you down and either force a needle in your arm or put a mask on your face. You still have your freedom to do neither.

But what you forfeit are the perks of living in a society where people cooperate for the common good —for instance, most workplaces and schools. If you want to join these endeavors, you must cooperate for the common good. If you don’t, like people who refuse to follow work or school rules, you will be denied access to these perks of society.