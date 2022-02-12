When it comes to vaccinations and masking, the choice is yours — sort of

No one has to get vaxxed or mask up
Those who think their freedom is being denied by vaccine and mask mandates are wrong. The mandates do not force you to get vaccinated or mask up. Nobody is coming around to hold you down and either force a needle in your arm or put a mask on your face. You still have your freedom to do neither.
But what you forfeit are the perks of living in a society where people cooperate for the common good —for instance, most workplaces and schools. If you want to join these endeavors, you must cooperate for the common good. If you don’t, like people who refuse to follow work or school rules, you will be denied access to these perks of society.
You can survive on your own, but you must find an occupation that does not require working with others.
Larry Feig
Newton
COVID curves and slippery slopes
I am not a resident of Boston, but I am delighted that Mayor Michelle Wu is erring on the side of caution. Overall, mask and vaccination requirements are being relaxed too soon. It is wonderful that infection rates are decreasing, but deaths are not. The fact that we are on the downside of the curve is good news, but it would be far more prudent to keep the mandates until the curve flattens. Right now we are on a slippery slope. We have been there before, and I fear the curve will rise again if these mandates are relaxed now. Proper data analysis is to wait until the curve actually flattens and not presuppose it will.
Marcel Kates
Pepperell
Weighing the options
In reference to “Like other states, Mass drops school mask order” (A1, Feb. 10), what matters more: people’s lives or children’s comfort? Which is worse: wearing a mask or dying of COVID? Can there really be any doubt about the answers in a decent society?
Felicia Nimue Ackerman
Providence, R.I.