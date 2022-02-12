BC men’s basketball keeps it close early, but Duke pulls away in the second half

James Karnik led BC (9-14, 4-9) with 21 points and nine boards, DeMarr Langford finished with 16 points, and Makai Ashton-Langford had 10 points and seven rebounds.

Wendell Moore Jr. added 14 points, Trevor Keels had 13, and AJ Griffin and Mark Williams each had 10 for the Blue Devils (21-4, 11-3 Atlantic Coast Conference).

Paolo Banchero scored 16 points and had 14 rebounds and No. 7 Duke pulled away midway into the second half for a 72-61 victory over Boston College on Saturday.

With current Celtic and former Duke star Jayson Tatum sitting behind the Blue Devils’ bench, and Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens seated across courtside in a sold-out Conte Forum, the Eagles surprisingly kept it a two-possession game for most of the opening half.

Griffin hit a 3-pointer from the left wing, giving Duke a 33-26 edge late in the half. Williams’ dunk off a feed from Banchero made it 37-28 at the break.

Duke opened its first double-digit lead of the game early in the second half and pushed it to 51-36 when Moore nailed a 3-pointer in front of his team’s bench and Tatum.

With BC football coach Jeff Hafley helping cheer on from the student section behind a basket in front of Duke’s bench, the Eagles had sliced their deficit to 7 with 11:20 remaining, but Duke went on an 11-0 spree and opened its lead to 62-44 with just under eight minutes left. Moore also had a 3-pointer during that run.

The Blue Devils pushed their lead over 20 points with just under four minutes left.

The Blue Devils beat BC for the 19th time in their last 21 meetings, with one of the losses coming at Conte on Dec. 9, 2017, when Duke was No. 1.

BC next plays Wednesday night at Notre Dame. Duke hosts Wake Forest on Tuesday night.