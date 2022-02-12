Bengals and Rams both bring firepower at wide receiver

Sunday’s big game includes three receivers who cracked 1,000 yards this season (the Rams’ Cooper Kupp and the Bengals’ Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins), plus two more who surpassed 800 (the Rams’ Van Jefferson and Bengals’ Tyler Boyd). And that doesn’t include arguably the biggest star of all — Rams receiver Odell Beckham, who was signed in November and has become his team’s No. 2 weapon.

LOS ANGELES — SoFi Stadium, which sits on the site of the old Hollywood Park racetrack, is a fitting site for Super Bowl LVI. The Bengals and Rams feature thoroughbreds at wide receiver.

Kupp on Thursday was named the NFL’s Offensive Player of the Year for leading the league in catches, receiving yards, and touchdowns, while Chase was named Offensive Rookie of the Year for compiling a record-setting season.

Quarterbacks Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford may get most of the attention, but neither would be playing in his first Super Bowl without his horses on the outside.

“They’re athletic freak shows,” Burrow said of his receivers. “Our trio of guys, I’ll take every single one of them over anybody in the league.”

Teams with elite receivers haven’t won many Super Bowls. Jerry Rice, of course, rewrote the record books and won four Super Bowls, but six of the top eight all-time receivers never won a championship — Larry Fitzgerald, Terrell Owens, Randy Moss, Tony Gonzalez, Tim Brown, and Steve Smith. The other receivers in the top 10 — Isaac Bruce, Marvin Harrison, and Reggie Wayne — only won one apiece in long careers.

Cooper Kupp (right) had a record-breaking season for the Rams out wide. RYAN JUSTIN KANG/NYT

But in today’s NFL, where passing and scoring have never been easier or more important, it takes not one but multiple Pro Bowl-caliber receivers to create an elite offense. Last year’s Super Bowl featured Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce of the Chiefs, and Mike Evans, Chris Godwin, and Antonio Brown of the Buccaneers. The receivers in this year’s game are equally as talented.

The Rams are led by Kupp, a fifth-year receiver who became just the third player in NFL history to win the unofficial Triple Crown, with 145 catches, 1,947 yards, and 16 touchdowns. Kupp has added 25 catches for 386 yards and 4 touchdowns in three playoff games, even though everyone in the building knows he is getting the ball.

“Cooper is talented enough to beat any one-on-one coverage,” Rams receivers coach Eric Yarber said. “I advise you to double [team] this guy, because if you don’t he’s going to have a lot of success.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor knows all about Kupp. Taylor was the Rams’ assistant receivers coach in 2017, Kupp’s rookie season, and called him “one of the smartest players I’ve ever been around at any position.”

“He’s a big-picture thinker, so he really understands the structures of the defenses, the nuances of the route running,” Taylor said. “You’d wake up the next morning with a text from Cooper Kupp with thoughts that could help the offense.”

Beckham, an eighth-year veteran, was signed to be the No. 3 option after being released by the Browns. But Robert Woods tore an ACL in practice two days after Beckham signed, forcing Beckham to learn a new offense on the fly while serving as a No. 2 receiver.

Beckham finished with 305 yards and five touchdowns in seven games but has caught fire in the playoffs, with 19 catches for 236 yards and a touchdown. In the NFC Championship game win over the 49ers, both Kupp and Beckham went over 100 yards receiving.

“It’s just been so impressive watching him work,” Kupp said of Beckham. “And I think he’s just gotten better and better each week, kind of getting more and more into the groove of things and understanding this offense.”

Odell Beckham Jr. may not be the star he was in New York, but he's been excellent for Los Angeles in the playoffs. Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press

If you’re looking for a dark horse to be named Super Bowl MVP, Jefferson, the Rams’ speedster on the outside, is a good choice. He had 802 yards and six touchdowns this season and was sixth in the NFL, averaging 16 yards per catch.

The Bengals, meanwhile, are loaded at receiver after using a first-round pick on Chase in 2021 and second-round picks on Higgins (2020) and Boyd (2016).

“I think they’re really good, one of the best trios in football right now,” Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey said. “They all have special, unique talents and they have a good connection with their quarterback and good rhythm within their offense. Got a lot of respect for them, young guys coming into the league early and balling like that.”

Chase, the No. 5 overall pick out of LSU, is a superstar in the making. He owns NFL rookie records for single-game receiving yards (266) and for the season (1,455), he finished third in the NFL with 13 touchdowns, and second with an 18-yard average. Chase also can score a touchdown from anywhere on the field, with five of 50-plus yards in the regular season.

“It was a big deal locally about not being able to hit on deep balls last year. Ja’Marr changed all of that,” Bengals offensive coordinator Brian Callahan said. “Ja’Marr has been the most explosive player in football this year and that’s been a huge reason why we’ve been able to score more points and win more games.”

The Bengals have had some impressive receivers over the years, including Chad Johnson, A.J. Green, Isaac Curtis, Carl Pickens, and Cris Collinsworth, and Chase may be the best.

“Ja’Marr Chase, in my estimation, is already the best receiver that I’ve ever seen play with a Cincinnati Bengals uniform on, and I don’t say that lightly,” Collinsworth said. “His catch-and-run skills have just been so much fun to watch this season.”

But Chase hasn’t done it by himself. Higgins, the 34th overall pick in 2020, had 1,091 yards and six touchdowns this season.Boyd, the 55th overall pick in 2016, had 828 yards and five touchdowns.

And they complement each other well. Chase is a speedster at 6 feet 1 inch, Boyd is a physical slot presence at 6-2, 203 pounds, and Higgins can box out any defender with his 6-4 frame.

The Bengals built their team with the Peyton Manning-era Broncos in mind. Callahan was an offensive assistant on those teams, and noted how Manning thrived with Demaryius Thomas, Emmanuel Sanders, Wes Welker, and Eric Decker.

“The weapons we’ve got now, it puts the pressure on the defense, takes the pressure off of Joe Burrow,” Taylor said. “You’re able to get rid of the ball quicker, be more explosive, score more points, put pressure on the defense, and it’s allowed us to get to the Super Bowl.”

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.