Bentley, Northeastern, and BU women’s basketball coaches are having instant success with respective programs

“You’ve got to put your own spin on things and be you, but I wanted to keep all of the things that make Bentley Bentley and the tradition strong,” White said. “The culture’s not going anywhere. You’ve got to stick with what works and what has worked for over 30 years, no one’s changing that. The biggest thing that I wanted to bring was a different defensive demeanor.”

White, 42, has spent all but one year since her 1997 Westwood High School graduation with Bentley women’s hoops, first as a point guard for Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame coach Barbara Stevens from 1997-2001 and as the top assistant since 2002. Elevated to head coach after Stevens’s retirement in June 2020, the Falcons (13-5, 11-3 Northeast-10) are vying for the league title in White’s COVID-19 pandemic-delayed debut campaign.

C White may be Bentley University women’s basketball’s first-year head coach, but she’s anything but new to the program.

White, Northeastern coach Bridgette Mitchell, and Boston University coach Melissa Graves all have their programs near the top of their respective conferences in the first year of their tenures.

Advertisement

The 34-year-old Mitchell, , a 2010 Duke graduate, had a brief professional playing career before embarking on a coaching career. Prior to Northeastern, Mitchell worked on the coaching staffs at Siena, James Madison, and Pitt. Mitchell replaced Kelly Cole, whose contract was not renewed after last season.

With five players transferring out before Mitchell’s hiring, the Huskies were picked last in the 10-team Colonial Athletic Association. The Huskies (12-8, 6-4) should finish in the league’s top half.

“What we stress and continue to buy into is [the voters] don’t know the work we put in daily,” said Mitchell, who lauded her team’s adjustment to her coaching style. “We fight… I constantly coach the team to believe you get what you earn.”

Advertisement

At BU, the 35-year-old Graves inherited the core of a team that reached the Patriot League final last season under former coach Marisa Moseley, now the coach at Wisconsin. Despite a deluge of injuries and COVID-19 protocols throughout the season, Graves and co. just keep on winning. The Terriers (14-9, 10-2) are tied atop the league standings with rival Holy Cross.

Graves, who played at Notre Dame from 2004-2008, had a five-year professional career before transitioning to coaching. Stops as an assistant at Colgate, Yale, and Wake Forest preceded her BU tenure. It’s been an eventful year overall for Graves. After taking the job, she got married and went on a honeymoon in Punta Cana with her husband, Matt. They bought a house in Southborough. Her father passed away in August.

They’re expecting their first child, a daughter, in the next week or so.

“A lot of action over the last couple of months,” Graves said. “I’m not that stressed, I just go with the flow. A lot of positive things and blessings are coming, but when my father passed away, it was a lot… You’ve got to take it when things come.”

Graves told the team of her pregnancy in August and was met with overwhelming excitement. Since late January, Graves has driven to every game because she’s pregnant, including long trips to Washington DC against American and Lewisburg, Pa. against Bucknell. She’s stayed in close contact with fellow coaches who are mothers. Graves’s mother is moving to Massachusetts. Her daughter, and her mother, will join heron the road trips. Balancing it all, Graves is setting an example for herself and her players.

Advertisement

“You plan but don’t freak out about things that haven’t happened,” Graves said. “You try to keep a cool head and the team has been great and going through these teams has brought the team closer together, staying together.”

Back in Waltham, Bentley chose to not participate in any intercollegiate athletics last winter season because of the COVID-19 pandemic, this is technically White’s first year at the helm. The Falcons did practice all year, though, and White implemented mental health, DEI, and API education.

“You can’t lose sight of the bigger picture,” White said.

As associate head coach, White did a little bit of everything, Stevens’s right hand, of sorts. As head coach, White’s felt more pressure and leaned on her experienced staff to “delegate” responsibilities in a collaborative manner. Associate head coach Ann McInerney served as an assistant under Stevens for more than two decades, and in between spent 12 years on staff at Holy Cross. Christina Bakolas, Bentley’s 2014 national championship team point guard, stayed with the program as an assistant since her graduation that same year.

“We have a really healthy balance and great work ethic overall together where we can divvy up stuff,” White said, “and that’s been really, really good for the program.”

Advertisement

White spent more than half of her life alongside Stevens as a player and coach. When they worked together, Stevens focused on offense, White on the defense. The defensive principles translate into White’s tenure as head coach with all team goals revolving around defense. White described Stevens, whom the school’s court is named after, as a mentor and role model dedicated to White’s development as a coach. They talk daily.

“[Stevens] fueled me with the confidence to take over and prepared me in every way, shape, and form,” White said. “I’m just grateful for the time I had with her and all that she gave to me to prepare me, and that’s the reason I feel very comfortable and confident in this role.”

Games to watch

Saturday is KDS day at Harvard’s Lavietes Pavilion, honoring the 40-year career of coach Kathy Delaney-Smith. Tip is at 5 p.m. against Penn ... BU hosts Holy Cross in a battle for Patriot League supremacy Wednesday evening at 6 p.m... URI hosts Dayton Wednesday night at 6 p.m. for Atlantic 10 bragging rights.

Big week for Raymond

Stonehill’s Kayla Raymond, a former Globe All-Scholastic at Oliver Ames, reached the 1,000 career point mark this week and earned Northeast-10 Player of the Week honors