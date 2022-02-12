Brad Marchand, awaiting appeal on suspension, sits out Bruins’ game in Ottawa

“I’m not sure,” said coach Bruce Cassidy , asked the prior to faceoff in Ottawa about the status of Marchand’s appeal. “Do they work on weekends?”

The Bruins, in Ottawa Saturday for a 12:30 p.m. faceoff against the Senators, don’t play again until Tuesday at Madison Square Garden, just down the street from Bettman’s Manhattan office, but there’s no telling how quickly he will review the ruling handed down Wednesday by the league’s Department of Player Safety.

Brad Marchand remained on the sidelines Saturday, serving game No. 2 of his six-game suspension, and awaiting word from NHL commissioner Gary Bettman about his appeal filed on Friday by the Players Association.

Bettman is under no obligation to rule with alacrity, but given his longstanding close relationship with Bruins owner Jeremy Jacoby, the league’s Chairman of the Board, it would be surprising if he delayed his ruling beyond Monday.

Marchand, who has been suspended eight times, totaling 28 games and some $1.4 million in forfeited earnings, on Friday accepted responsibility for his actions, admitting they were dumb and hurtful to his team.

He also said he felt six games was too stern a penalty, while noting he has improved his on-ice demeanor in recent years and feels he is due some leniency. The trouble in making his case, however, is that he was suspended three games earlier this season, guilty of slew-footing Canucks defenseman Oliver Ekman-Larsson.

The Department of Player Safety dinged Marchand this time for two transgressions — roughing and high-sticking — part of his assault on Penguins goalie Tristan Jarry in the closing seconds of Tuesday’s 4-2 loss at the Garden.

If the six-game suspension holds, be it determined by Bettman or possibly an arbitrator, Marchand will be surrendering $448,170.72 in wages, money that will be designated to a fund that aids ex-NHL players in need.

“I would hope by Monday they would have heard it,” said Cassidy. “But I don’t know.

Patrice Bergeron, who suffered a laceration to the back of his head Tuesday in an awkward tumble into the boards, is not expected to miss more than one more game and possibly could suit up Tuesday against the Rangers.

“I don’t know about Tuesday,” said Cassidy. “Let’s get back [to Boston] and get on the ice Monday and see if he’s joining us then. If so, then it becomes a lot more likely. But I believe he will play next week, either against [the Rangers] or the Islanders, would be my best guess right now.”

Bergeron also possibly suffered a concussion in the fall, which was triggered by what first appeared to be inconsequential contact with Sidney Crosby, his good friend and frequent Team Canada teammate in international play.

Bergeron did not return to action Tuesday after the fall, and missed Thursday’s 6-0 pasting by the Hurricanes, as well as practices on Wednesday and Friday.

Grzelcyk out

Matt Grzelcyk, sidelined with an upper-body injury during Thursday’s loss, was held out of Saturday’s action, his spot on the backline filled by Providence call-up Jack Ahcan.

Cassidy said he did not expect Grzelyck to be long on the hors de combat list.

“I am sensing it will be day to day, he did practice [Friday], made it through practice,” noted Cassidy. “He just felt there were certain areas of battle that he’d be compromised a little bit, so … it will turn out that will be three days rest, really, and hopefully that gets him squared away for Tuesday.”

Kevin Paul Dupont can be reached at kevin.dupont@globe.com.