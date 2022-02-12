Bruins bounce back with win over Senators in Ottawa

Frederic, without a goal since Jan. 4, connected at Matt Murray’s doorstep at the 0:45 mark after the Senators netminder first blocked a blistering one-timer from Craig Smith in the left circle.

The win snapped a two-game losing skid for the Bruins, who were shellacked by the Hurricanes, 6-0, Thursday night at TD Garden. They improved their record to 28-16-3, remaining well-positioned to secure one of the eight playoff spots in the East when the Stanley Cup playoffs begin in May.

The Bruins regained their focus Saturday afternoon, moved ahead on Trent Frederic’s goal in the opening minute, and motored along to a 2-0 win at Ottawa, backed by Jeremy Swayman’s second shutout of the season.

Curtis Lazar bumped the lead to 2-0 with 6:34 remaining in the first, knocking home a rebound off of Anton Blidh’s slapper off the rush on the right side.

Swayman, back for full-time work with the varsity now that Tuukka Rask has retired, picked up his first win since Jan. 2 and stopped 30 shots. He improved this season to 10-7-2 and has four career shutouts.

Due to Ontario COVID-19 restrictions, only 500 attended the matinee at the Canadian Tire Centre.

For a second game in a row, the Bruins were without captain Patrice Bergeron (head injury) and Brad Marchand (sitting out the second game of a six-game suspension).

The Bruins appeared to secure a 3-0 lead with 8:08 gone in the third when Blidh popped one in at the right post, picking up loose change left behind by Lazar’s bold rush to the net. Upon video review, the goal was taken off the board because Lazar was guilty of goaltender interference, tripping over Murray’s right leg as he zipped across the blue paint.

