Dominic Silvia’s pin is a golden moment worth the weight for Bridgewater-Raynham wrestling

Twenty-four seconds later, Silvia had locked up a 223-212 victory over Plymouth South, securing the Trojans’ first sectional crown since winning Division 1 South from 2009-11. Hingham finished third with 199 points.

All day long the Trojans were locked in a nip-and-tuck battle with Plymouth South and Hingham for the top spot in Division 2 South, and entering the final weight of the day at Marshfield High, B-R was clinging to a five-point lead.

It was fitting that Bridgewater-Raynham’s first sectional wrestling title in more than a decade was clinched with a Dominic Silvia pin.

“That was a big pin,” said Silvia, who won his first sectional title. “Two years ago I never thought I’d be taking first place at this tournament, or any tournament to be honest.”

Silvia joined the Trojans wrestling team as an eighth grader, when they finished ninth in D1 South in their first season under coach Sean Petrosino. They moved up to fourth in 2020 and didn’t participate in the 2021 postseason.

“It was all about patience,” Silvia said. “My eighth grade year we weren’t the best team. Freshman year we got a little better. Coach said we’d be a good team my junior and senior year. We just had to trust the process and here we are.”

Silvia’s personal growth followed a similar arc. After an inauspicious start to his career, he started to emerge this season before announcing his presence loudly at the Woburn Tournament in January when he beat the top two ranked heavyweights in the state.

“My freshman year I got beat up a lot by the older guys,’ he said. “Just watching them get these gold medals and posters motivated me to come back every year stronger.”

Added Petrosino: “You want to talk about putting in the work? Practice ends and he goes to the gym and lifts weights. He does extra training on Sundays.”

With four individual champions – tied with Hingham for the most in the section – and 10 top-four finishes overall, B-R continued to build on a successful season that included a Southeast Conference crown.

“This team is just special. I love these kids like they’re my own sons,” said Petrosino, who led Plymouth South to sectional titles in 2012 and 2013. “They worked so hard all week. I’m so proud of each and every one of them.”

Plymouth North's Christian Pardue (bottom) is held by Hingham's Kyle Gidman. DebeeTlumacki

The Trojans held a 15-point lead over South and 26-point lead over Hingham heading into the final round, which opened with a 5-0 decision from B-R’s Brent von Magnus over the previously undefeated Charlie Lussier. Hingham got back in the mix with wins from Jasper Henly (15-4 at 113), Matt Botello (33-second pin at 120), Kyle Gidman (5-4 at 126) and Mark Botello (16-5 at 145), while Plymouth South stuck around by finding success in the third and fifth-place matches.

Heading into 152 pounds, B-R held a slim one-point lead over Plymouth South, with Hingham sitting eight points back. That’s when Chris Hogg (25-3) managed to come back from a first-round deficit to beat Whitman-Hanson’s Cooper Lussier 4-2.

“He got a quick merkle and I had to get through it,” Hogg said. “I got up and I knew I was doing well neutral, so I worked my offense and got points.”

But when Plymouth South’s Gabriel D’Agostino pinned Marshfield’s Alex Robinson in 1:45 at 182 pounds, the Panthers were back within one point. Attention turned to the third-place match, where B-R freshman Jackson Rinke entered unranked with a 7-12 record. After building a 5-3 lead, Rinke pinned Hingham’s Mike Schwartz in 3:25, providing key points for the Trojans.

“I told him if you place we have a real shot at this thing, and sure enough here we are,” Petrosino said.

Bridgewater-Raynham's Jack Alves(top) is held on the mat by Hingham's Jasper Henly. DebeeTlumacki

A 34-second pin in the 195-pound final from B-R’s Nathan Leach appeared to put the Trojans ahead for good, but the Panthers got a 4-2 win from Heath McGilvray at 220 pounds, pulling within five points heading into the heavyweight bouts.

“We were doing mental math,” said Plymouth South coach Colin Harty, who wrestled under Petrosino for the Panthers. “We wrestled as well as we could have. We had a couple of matches that could have gone our way, but that’s the sport. I’m happy with what we did.”

Entering 285, if Silvia lost and Plymouth South’s Harrison Ottino won by pin, the Panthers would take the day. Instead, Silvia took care of business.

“It felt great securing that win for the team,” he said. “We worked so hard all season. This was the end goal.”

Matt Botello was named the section’s Outstanding Wrestler after going 3-0 with three pins, all in less than 40 seconds. Petrosino was named Coach of the Year.

Other sectional title winners were Whitman-Hanson’s Aidan Guiliani (4-1 at 132), Oliver Ames’ John Dobbin (7-5 in overtime at 138), OA’s Deric Lipski Jr. (7-3 at 160) and OA’s Giovany Juste (24 second pin at 170).

Hingham's Matt Botello was named Outstanding Wrestler with three pins at 120 pounds, including one of Rockland's Jesse Spinney. DebeeTlumacki

Division 1 North — Despite a push from second-place Central Catholic and the Raiders’ four individual champions, St. John Prep rolled to a team championship with 240 points and four individual titles. Alex Schaeublin (113 pounds), Tyler Knox (126), Rawson Iwanicki (152), and Jack Blizard (220) each won their final bouts. Knox pinned his opponent in under a minute. The Raiders totaled 213.5 points and claimed titles from Jimmy Glynn (138), Nathan Blanchette (160), Quinton Delorey (170), and Brandon D’Agostino (182) points.

Division 1 South — Taunton (214 points) took home the title as 11 wrestlers finished in the top four of their weight classes. Ethan Harris (182) was the Tigers’ lone champion of the day. New Bedford (186 points) was the runner-up with two champions— Luis Garcia (106) and Jose Bonilla (195)— and three second-place wrestlers.

Division 1 West/Central — Natick stormed through the tournament with six individual champions for a total of 282 points. Shaun McLaughlin (126), Sammy Papadopoulos (145), Michael Anniballi (152), David Seiche (182), Bennett Sonneborn (195), and Alexander Giberson (220) each won their brackets. Defending state champion Springfield Central came in second with 237 points — a top-two that was separated from the rest of the field by 96 points.

Division 1 Central/Metro — Brookline was the only team to surpass the 200-point mark in a balanced sectional matchup, winning the tournament with 212 points with no individual champions but five runner-up finishes. Newton South (175 points) was second with three champions.

Division 2 North — A late win by John Shaffer (182) helped Tyngsborough/Dracut (203 points) solidify its spot atop the podium. Ty Stewart (138) and Brock Desmarais (160) joined Shaffer as individual champions. Whittier kept things competitive with 187½ points, one champion, and five runners-up.

Division 2 Central — Sharon (269 points) claimed the competitive championship after 13 wrestlers finished in the top five of their respective weight classes. Adam Landstein (120), Adam Landstein (126), and Nick Varvak (132) each pinned their opponents to win three consecutive weight classes. North Attleborough finished with 244 points, and King Phillip followed closely with 230.

Division 2 West — Milford finished with 11 wrestlers in the top five of their weight classes, compiling an insurmountable point total of 269½. Ryan Donovan (170), Cameron Phillips (195), and Hampton Kay-Kuter (220) each won individual championships for the Scarlet Hawks. Minnechaug was second with 231½, and Monty Tech rounded out the top three with 200½.

Division 3 North — In one of the more tightly-contested title races of the day, Wakefield won the tournament with 228½ points, narrowly passing second-place Tewksbury’s 216. Nick Roberto (145) and Nathan Ickes (285) each claimed individual titles. An impressive 12 Warrior wrestlers finished in the top five of their weight class. Tewksbury won two titles — at 106 from Nick Desisto and another from Jack Callahan (120), both by pin.

Division 3 South — Pins by Jack Johnson (182) and Peter Stanwood (285) helped Duxbury pull off the dramatic win with 213 points, the Dragons’ first sectional title since 1984. Anthony Innello was the third Dragons champion at 132 pounds. Norton finished in second with 205 points with no champions but six wrestlers in either second or third place. Foxborough led the tournament with four individual champions and finished in fourth place.

Division 3 Central — Coming off of a Division 3 Duals State Championship last week, Matthew Gillis (182) and Patrick Deslauriers each pinned their opponent in the finals to help Ashland win the tournament with 226 points. Tri-County (186 points) and Wayland (163½) finished second and third respectively.

Division 3 West — Taconic blew away the field with 215½ points, 71 ahead of second-place Mt. Everett. Owen Brennan (132), Noah Poirier (152), and Broc Healey (160) each picked up individual championships, including the latter two by pin. Taconic placed a total of 11 wrestlers in the top five of their weight classes.

Correspondent Ethan McDowell contributed to this story.