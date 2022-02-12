Dover-Sherborn’s Ava Yablonski continues to rule the pool; Duxbury, Westford Academy win girls’ swimming sectional championships

Yablonski kicked off her afternoon by getting the Raiders off to a blazing fast start in the 200-yard medley relay, swimming her backstroke in 25.88 seconds, 3.53 seconds faster than her nearest competitor. The University of Minnesota commit’s first leg helped the Raiders finish with a time of 1:51.75.

Yablonski continued her run at the top of the podium, earning a gold medal in all four events in which she participated at the South girls’ swimming sectional championships Saturday at Milford High School.

“That was unbelievable,” Dover-Sherborn coach Carly Eckles said. “That was awesome, a really fun race. She’s a big Division 1 athlete. That’s what you get. She’s such a good teammate, there’s no ego to keep in check that says a lot about her character. She’s a pleasure to coach.”

Yablonski won the 50-yard freestyle (24.39 seconds) before besting Bishop Feehan senior Jill Carline by 0.14 seconds in the 100-yard freestyle, 51.95 seconds to 52.09 seconds, in a race where the two battled side-by-side in lanes three and four. A lung at the wall propelled Yablonski, who also swims for Charles River Aquatics, to the top of the podium.

In the 200-yard freestyle relay, Yablonski’s final leg of 23.72 seconds helped the Raiders overcome a two-second deficit and win the event. Yablonski’s gained on her competitors before flying past them, showcasing her talent as her teammates roared her on.

“This is the first year that we’ve ever won a relay at sectionals,” said Yablonski. “It feels really good to be able to do that. It feels amazing to know that me and my 15 seniors will be referenced as really good leaders for the program.”

Dover-Sherborn swimmers celebrate their victory in the 200-yard medley relay. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Duxbury coach Doug Backlund was thrown into the pool by his team following the Dragons South Sectional Championship victory in which the Dragons earned 230.5 points. Junior Olivia Templeton won the 1-meter Diving Championship on Tuesday with 467.75 points, pushing the Dragons out to a fast start and they never looked back.

“The 200-meter medley relay ran five and a half seconds faster than their previous best and that set the tone,” said Backlund. “Out of the 12 events, we did better than projected in 11 of them.”

Attleborough freshman Zuri Ferguson smashed the meet record in the 100-yard backstroke by 2.80 seconds, finishing with a time of 54.87 seconds.

Hingham junior Clara Bodnar achieved double-winner accolades, winning the 200-yard individual medley (2:08.43) and 100-yard butterfly (57.64). Seekonk senior Jayla Pina also earned double-winner status, claiming first place in the 100-yard breaststroke (1:05.77) and anchoring the Warriors’ 400-yard freestyle relay (3:44.62) to a first place finish. Pina swam in the 2020 Olympics, representing Cape Verde.

Hingham junior Clara Bodnar won the 200-yard individual medley as well as the 100 butterfly. Nathan Klima for The Boston Globe

Westford Academy dominant in North

Westford Academy junior Cara Dominici fondly recalls watching the Grey Ghosts girls’ swimming team dominate over the past half-decade.

Dominici’s older sister, Katie, now a swimmer at Clark University, was a 2020 Westford grad who won Division 1 state titles and North sectional championships in each of her four seasons.

When the younger Dominici hoisted the North sectional trophy Saturday at Milford High School on Saturday — the Grey Ghosts’ sixth consecutive sectional championship — she was happy to carry on the tradition.

“I always grew up watching my older sister and I always grew up watching the team win,” Dominici said. “I looked forward to winning when I was on the team and I looked forward to being a part of that atmosphere.”

Dominici won the 100-yard breaststroke (1:08.57), finished third in the 200 individual medley (2:11.20), and swam legs in Westford’s first-place 200 medley relay (1:54.60) and third-place 400 free relay (3:45.81).

The junior’s efforts were part of a masterful team performance from Westford (285 points), which outpaced runner-up Marblehead (239) and third-place Weston (218). Concord-Carlisle (213) and Lincoln-Sudbury (195.5) rounded out the top five.

The Westford Academy girls' swimming team poses with the program's sixth consecutive North sectional trophy Saturday at Milford High. Matt MacCormack

On the individual side, Manchester Essex senior Shea Furse ruled the day. Furse, who is set to swim at the University of Georgia next fall, set meet records in both the 200 freestyle (1:50.15) and the 500 free (4:55.79).

“I definitely felt really good today in the water,” Furse said after her second victory. “I really just wanted to break another record.”

Concord-Carlisle’s Alana Leen was the meet’s other individual double-winner. The sophomore took gold in the 200 IM (2:08.12) and 100 backstroke (57.79).

Caitlin Klick-McHugh, in her 18th season as the Westford coach, was impressed with her team after two years off from tournament competition because of COVID-19.

“They definitely know the history of the program and the tradition, but it’s different when you see it for yourself,” Klick-McHugh said. “Those nerves kick in when you’re on a big stage like this.”

Klick-McHugh noted the Grey Ghosts got huge points from senior Elizabeth Durgin, who won the sectional diving championship Thursday at Dedham Community Pool. The veteran coach also lauded seniors Kate Edison and Alena Svoboda, who finished second and third, respectively, in the 100 butterfly.

“To have those three seniors lead the way in points and scoring really helped because our freshmen and sophomores had never been to a postseason meet before,” Klick-McHugh said.

The sectional meets are typically held at MIT’s 10-lane Zesiger Sports and Fitness Center. The MIAA had to pivot to the six-lane pool at Milford High because of MIT’s COVID regulations.

“They made the best of the situation,” Klick-McHugh said. “It was hard not having your teammates on deck cheering for you but I think they did a great job in the stands and making some noise.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.