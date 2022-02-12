Former American figure skater among judges who will rule whether Kamila Valieva can compete

The verdict from Benz and his fellow judges, who are from Italy and Slovenia, is expected Monday and will decide if the sport’s new star can compete a day later at the start of the women’s individual event. She would be favored to win gold on Thursday.

Jeffrey Benz was named Saturday by the Court of Arbitration for Sport to sit on the three-judge panel for the urgent case of Valieva, a 15-year-old Russian who tested positive for a banned heart medication at an event in December.

One of the lawyers that will judge Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva’s doping case at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday is an American who was once picked by Maria Sharapova’s legal team for her appeal over a similar performance-enhancing drug.

The panel for the closed-door, video-link hearing was picked by the court, known as CAS, from a select group of nine judges made available for special duty at the Beijing Olympics.

Valieva returned to the practice rink Saturday, hitting quadruple jump after quadruple jump as she prepared for an event from which she may soon be barred.

“This is a very complicated and controversial situation,” Valieva’s coach, Eteri Tutberidze, told Russia’s state-run TV network Channel One in her first public comments about the case. “There are many questions and very few answers.”

Tutberidze said she was not sure how Valieva had been cleared to compete at the Olympics in the first place. It took a Stockholm lab more than six weeks to report that the urine sample Valieva submitted Dec. 25 had been found to contain traces of a banned drug, trimetazidine, that is thought to increase endurance.

Eteri Tutberidze looks on during the Ice Dance Rhythm Dance on Saturday in Beijing, in which her daughter, Las Vegas-born Diana Davis, competed. David Ramos/Getty

Despite those unknowns, she quickly added, “I wanted to say that we are absolutely confident that Kamila is innocent and clean.”

Neither side in the Valieva case was allowed to pick a preferred judge, as they would in a typical case outside the Olympics, but the Russians might be happy with the American. Benz was an elite figure skater, competing in ice dance at the national level in the United States, and has been picked for several cases involving Russian sports as one of the most in-demand judges at CAS.

In Sharapova’s appeal at the Switzerland-based court in 2016, Benz was chosen on behalf of the Russian tennis star to serve on the three-judge panel. She had been banned for two years after testing positive for the banned heart medication meldonium at the Australian Open. CAS ruled she was not entirely at fault and her ban was cut to 15 months.

Another skating case at CAS in 2017 saw Benz picked by the Russian national federation and RUSADA, the anti-doping agency which is a party in the Valieva hearing on Sunday. That time, Benz and his fellow judges extended the ban for Russian short track speedskater Alexandra Malkova. She served a 20-month ban instead of three months.

On Sunday, the CAS judges will examine an appeal — filed by the IOC, World Anti-Doping Agency, and International Skating Union — to have Valieva excluded from the women’s competition. They argue RUSADA’s ruling on Wednesday to lift an interim ban was wrong.

Benz once worked as a lawyer for the United States Olympic Committee, but the case he will hear Sunday has no impact on the team event, where the Americans would stand to be elevated to gold if the Russians are disqualified. RUSADA will separately investigate the original doping case against Valieva because it happened at the Russian national championships.

Russian officials have been quick to defend Valieva. Russia’s sports minister, Oleg Matytsin, said that he had spoken twice with Valieva and said “it is doubly convincing that she is completely innocent.”

Tutberidze raised new doubts about the delayed test result, saying: “Either this was an ill-fated confluence of circumstances or it was a very well-conceived plan. I hope our officials will not abandon us and defend our rights and prove our innocence.”