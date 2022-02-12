Hannah Green and John Lyras are the third-round leaders at the Vic Open in Australia

Green, who won the Women’s PGA tournament on the LPGA Tour in 2019 at Hazeltine National Golf Club in Chaska, Minnesota, had a 12-under par total of 205 at the 13th Beach Golf Links.

Former US Women’s PGA champion Hannah Green shot a 4-under-par 68 and increased her lead to five strokes after three rounds of the Vic Open in Barwon Heads, Australia.

The Vic Open features a men’s and women’s tournament in mixed groups.

In the men’s event, John Lyras maintained his tournament-long lead with a 70 and a three-round total of 16-under 200. Fellow Australian Dimitrios Papadatos was a stroke behind after a 68, and four players were tied for third, two behind Lyras.

The top three finishers in the men’s tournament will qualify for the 150th British Open at St. Andrews. Following the cancellation of the New Zealand Open this year due to pandemic quarantine restrictions, the qualifying spots were allocated to the Vic Open.

European — Ryan Fox will take a six-shot lead into the final round of the Ras Al Khaimah Classic in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, as he goes in search of his first win on the European tour.

The 211th-ranked New Zealander shot 7-under 65 in the third round for a 54-hole total of 19-under 197.

Pablo Larrazabal (68), Adri Arnaus (66), Adrian Meronk (64), and Scott Jamieson (65) are tied for second place at Al Hamra Golf Club, the latest stop on the tour’s “Desert Swing.”

“My head’s in a pretty good place — ask me that on the first tee tomorrow and I might have a slightly different answer,” Fox said.

“I’ve put myself exactly where I want to be and it’s all on me tomorrow. Someone’s going to have to go something really low or I’m going to have to play poorly, so hopefully I can keep playing how I’ve played in the past few days and put it out of reach.”