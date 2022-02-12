Has Martin St. Louis been set up to fail in Montreal?

In the seven years since his retirement in 2015, the 46-year-old St. Louis coached a small amount of pee-wee hockey, leading to his clever one-liner during the introductory news conference when the Hall of Fame winger noted the need for the Habs to reembrace the joy of the game.

The Canadiens continued to buck norms with their hire this past week of local boy (Laval, Quebec) Martin St. Louis as interim bench boss, thus handing the spiritless Les Glorieux to a guy who had never coached. Fitting for a bunch of Habs in such disarray that they look like they’ve never played the game.

“I know when they were pee-wees they had lot of fun,” said St Louis, the ex-University of Vermont dynamo who delivered with passion in nearly his every shift over 1,134 NHL games. “So, you know, I’m probably the most qualified guy right now.”

Only a day later, in the quietude of the cavernous Bell Centre allowed to have only 500 in attendance, it was the Capitals who delivered the punch line in St. Louis’s bench debut. The Capitals rolled up a 5-2 win that essentially was in the bank when Carl Hagelin boosted the lead to 3-0 at 3:40 of the second period.

The Habs fell to 8-31-7 and headed into weekend play dead last in the league’s Original 32 standings. There is no joy in Habsville, and now St. Louis has to guard against the final 36 regular-season games crushing his own joie de vivre for the game.

“I’m not coming here to be a substitute teacher,” said an earnest St. Louis, long ago Tim Thomas’s teammate in UVM’s salad days. “I have every intention of being here a long time. But I’ll have to prove myself and earn it.”

Dominique Ducharme went from a Stanley Cup final to unemployment in a hurry in Montreal. Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

As coaches are expected to set up players to thrive, the same should hold true for team managers when positioning coaches behind the bench. Jeff Gorton (executive vice president) and (GM), handed the rusty key to the Habs kingdom in recent weeks, haven’t done that with St. Louis.

Messrs. Gorton and Hughes took a guy with zero pro or high-end amateur coaching experience, placed him in charge of a dead-in-the-water roster, and figured that was better than playing out the string with Dominique Ducharme, who less than a year ago helped guide the Habs to the Cup Final. Hardly a formula for success, not anywhere in the NHL at least, and particularly not in a city once synonymous with Cup wins, parades, and the game itself.

A raw rookie coach. That’s where the Habs are in February 2022.

“We’re not going to roll over here,” said Hughes.

“I just felt it was deteriorating,” added Gorton.

All of that is admirable and true, but it comes with the cost of setting up St. Louis to fail, which he doesn’t deserve. It also sets up a fan base to think maybe one of their own can work miracles in the short term and help bring back the good times next fall, provided his sanity remains intact, that interim label is lifted, and he is anointed full-time bench boss.

Once a PR intern with the Bruins, Gorton has proven to be a bold and successful GM. Exhibit A was the Rangers reset he staged on Broadway. He went public with his aggressive, unorthodox decision to dish veteran Blueshirts (including Rick Nash to the Bruins) and forged a new path for a franchise that was not a bona fide Cup contender.

Jeff Gorton has a big job ahead of him in Montreal. Minas Panagiotakis/Getty

Gorton eventually was canned amid the rebuild, but it appears his vision was right. The Rangers today cannot be considered Cup favorites, but they’re in the hunt, a remake and resurgence so impressive that Habs ownership eagerly hired a Boston guy to run the storied franchise. He only recently brought in Hughes, a Boston-based player agent, to be GM. Like St. Louis, Hughes grew up in Montreal and is trilingual: French, English, and Hope.

It appears what Gorton and Hughes are doing is mainly putting a trusted eye in charge at ice level (games, practices, and dressing room included) to find out truly what they have on their inherited roster. Executives see the game, assess play from press box level. Coaches touch the game, assess players by the shift, see first-hand which ones have NHL DNA and which ones need to be DFA — designated for assignment out of town.

All of which, if correct, places St. Louis in a player evaluation and development role rather than a coach chasing down 2 points per night. It also makes sense, simply because neither Gorton nor Hughes ever have worked an NHL bench and would run the risk of being lost back there. That’s not a risk with St. Louis, though he may soon wish he could get lost from back there.

Amid all that St. Louis said on introduction day, it was refreshing to hear his view of how he believes the game should be played. He made clear he is a devotee of structure rather than system, a view akin to what we’ve seen from Bruce Cassidy in the five years since he supplanted Claude Julien behind the Bruins’ bench.

Julien was a fastidious systems guy, in all three zones, an approach team president Cam Neely and GM Don Sweeney found stunting, particularly on the north side of center ice. Cassidy removed some of the chokes inherent in systems hockey, allowed more freedom and flow, leading immediately to goals, confidence, and wind. A roster that had poked along at 26-23-6 under Julien sprinted to an 18-8-1 finish and pocketed a playoff seed that most everyone assumed was not within reach.

St. Louis will take a similar approach, allowing players to think, create.

“The best players make the best reads,” he said. “I’d rather them make a bad one that not make a read at all.”

The Canadiens are Martin St. Louis’s team now. He lived a storybook playing career. This next chapter could be a tough read on the eyes.

DOWNSIZING

Right move for the Coyotes?

The Coyotes' residency at Gila River Arena is over after a long-contentious relationship with the city of Glendale. Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

Unless common sense comes storming out the Zamboni chute, the Arizona Coyotes will play at least the next three seasons at a rink in Tempe with a seating capacity below Conte Forum (8,606), Agganis Arena (7,200), and the Tsongas Center (6,496).

The Coyotes came to terms Thursday with Arizona State University to play games at the school’s new rink (still under construction). Seating capacity: 5,000. What, Harvard’s Bright-Landry rink (3,095) was late with a bid?

It’s the franchise’s intention, with commissioner Gary Bettman nodding in agreement, to play at ASU at least through 2024-25, allowing Coyotes owner Alex Meruelo time to build his own legit-sized arena in the immediate environs.

From some 2,600 miles away, it sounds like a political power play, on par with the long-ago ruse that had the Patriots headed from Foxborough to Hartford. But as the weekend approached, it appeared to be the real deal, with all interested parties checking off on what only a couple of weeks earlier sounded like a joke: an NHL franchise setting up shop in a state college rink in the desert.

Bruins winger Brad Marchand earlier this month traded Twitter laughs over the idea with freelance writer Matt Kalman.

“Only way they get 5,000 fans to their game now,” wrote @Bmarch63, “is if they give 4,500 away for free. So wouldn’t change much.”

When the franchise moved to Phoenix from Winnipeg, the ex-Jets initially played at the downtown rink that remains the home of the NBA Phoenix Suns. Then came the move to Glendale, where the Coyotes wore out the welcome mat at Gila River Arena, city fathers finally having enough and telling them in recent months not to come back after this season.

According to Bettman, the Suns evinced no interest in welcoming the local NHL franchise back to the old digs in Phoenix.

So the dinkyrink Coyotes look headed to the boutique ASU arena, where local hockey fans likely can count on the highest ticket average in the league to watch the bottom-feeding Coyotes do their business. Sounds pitch perfect.

Call me a crazy coyote, but for three seasons or more in suspended animation, why not have the franchise move to Quebec City and play in the 18,259-seat Videotron Center that has been aching for the NHL to return ever since opening doors in 2015?

OK, it’s a stretch, but not more than playing the next three years in a rink barely big enough to restage a Harvard-Radcliffe mixer.

ETC.

Trade deadline fast approaching

Tomas Hertl could bolster a contender at the deadline. Karl B DeBlaker/Associated Press

With the NHL’s March 21 trade deadline now but five weeks on the horizon, there will be swap talk aplenty, along with some clubs aggressively trying to re-sign high-end unrestricted free agents.

Clubs with big-name UFAs, if unwilling or unable to sign them prior to July, face the standard conundrum: deal now ahead of March 21 for assets, or hold, perhaps to make a Cup run, and suffer the risk of top talent walking away for nothing in return.

As this past week played out, Tomas Hertl’s name was buzzing anew. The 28-year-old Czech pivot, rumored to be moved by the Sharks last summer, has delivered as usual (22-16—38) and would be a prized get for any Cup hopeful (read: most) looking to shore up secondary scoring. The Sharks would like to keep him, and long term, but have yet to present the right number and term.

Hertl is smart, durable, productive, and heavy (6 feet 2 inches, 215 pounds), maybe not as slick as Logan Couture, the Sharks’ No. 1 pivot, but every bit as valuable. Couture is banking $8 million a year, while Hertl’s deal, paying $5.625 million, is about to expire.

Hertl, likely to wring out at least $7 million a year in a new deal, would be fine fit with the Bruins, especially with No. 2 pivot David Krejci gone home to the Czech Republic and No. 1 Patrice Bergeron perhaps to call it quits after this season. With both gone, Hertl is an easy financial fit here and a legit top-of-the order center for at least five more years.

To add him now, the Bruins would have to surrender the usual player, pick, and prospect package, and that’s always the trickier proposition than just paying UFAs, even in an overheated market. It would be easy to toss Jake DeBrusk into the mix, assuming the Sharks would want him, and then comes the prospect and pick — painful for a Bruins organization that had GM Don Sweeney spending more than ever in last year’s UFA market to cover the myriad holes already in the lineup.

A cheaper get, because of his age (37), would be Joe Pavelski, the ex-Shark still delivering with pop in Dallas. One of the best net-front guys in the business, with a sharp eye for tips and deflections, Pavelski also would be ideal in Boston.

Loose pucks

The Bruins on Tuesday night will be on Broadway, where the Rangers have been led this season by Chris Kreider’s 33 goals. As of Friday morning, that ranked the ex-Boston College Eagle T1 in the league with Leon Draisaitl. And 17 of those strikes came on the power play, tops in the league and three better than runner-up Draisaitl. Prior to this season, Kreider’s career high was 28 goals. His evolution, noted agent Matt Keator, “is due to all of his hard work, both on and off the ice, the past 10 years — plus having a coach [Gerard Gallant] now playing him all situations.” Kreider feels empowered, noted Keator, “and that’s helped him maximize his vast potential.” Kreider spent three seasons at The Heights, led the Eagles in goals (23) in his final season, and then turned pro with the Rangers, advancing to full-time duty after a half season in the AHL … For body size, build, and overall game, Martin St. Louis and Brad Marchand are nearly hand-in-glove comparisons. Ditto for their production. St. Louis finished with 391 goals and 1,033 points, for a point-per-game average of .911. Marchand, with 340 goals and 764 points, has scored at a .906 clip … Nathan MacKinnon, who needed surgery to repair a fractured nose after colliding with the Bruins’ Taylor Hall Jan. 26, should return to the Avalanche lineup Sunday for a matinee in Dallas. Colorado entered weekend play with a league-best points percentage and tied with Florida for the best goal differential (plus-55) … Oilers GM Ken Holland finally ditched coach Dave Tippett, summoning Jay Woodcroft from AHL Bakersfield to run the bench. Bakersfield assistant coach Dave Manson also was promoted. Long ago, Manson and Bruce Cassidy were positioned to be backline cornerstones in Chicago. The Blackhawks picked Manson No. 11 in the 1985 draft, after taking Cassidy No. 18 in 1983. The two played together briefly in Chicago, but a knee injury derailed Cassidy’s playing career, while Manson went on to play 1,103 games with a half-dozen NHL franchises. He cracked the coaching ranks with WHL Prince Albert in 2002-03 and worked there 10 seasons before joining Woodcroft in Bakersfield … Tippett became the seventh coach to exit the bench this season. Dominique Ducharme (Montreal), Alain Vigneault (Philadelphia), Travis Green (Vancouver), and Jeremy Colliton (Chicago) were pink-slipped. Paul Maurice (Winnipeg) and Joel Quenneville (Florida) resigned … The Bruins suffered their first back-to-back losses on home ice this past week, 4-2 to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, followed by 6-0 to Carolina on Thursday. Headed into weekend play, the Bruins were 3-13-2 (.222) when trailing after two periods, only a slight uptick compared with the overall league success rate (.191) … Only some 2½ years after the Kraken named her the NHL’s first woman pro scout, Cammi Granato was hired this past week as an assistant GM in Vancouver, where she’ll share the title with Emilie Castonguay, hired there just weeks ago by Jim Rutherford. Granato captained the 1998 US women’s team, coached by Ben Smith, that won the gold medal at the Nagano Olympics … Four other women, post-Granato’s hiring in Seattle, have gone on to be hired by NHL teams as pro scouts: Blake Bolden (Los Angeles), Krissy Wendell-Pohl (Pittsburgh), Meghan Hunter (Chicago), Brigette Lacquette (Chicago), and Karilyn Pilch (Chicago) … St. Louis, in his introductory news conference in Montreal, also emphasized the importance of learning the game without the puck. Among his points: Even the game’s most productive players don’t have the puck for a long time. Thus, this St. Louis Yogi-ism: “Do what you’re supposed to do without it, and you’ll see it more often.” No disagreement there, I am sure, from the ever-shot-ready Mike Bossy and Brett Hull, master craftsmen who seemed to have the puck launched even before it arrived on their stick blade.

