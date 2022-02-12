It may be a farewell tour, but Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski is focused only on beating BC

In addition to bidding Krzyzewski farewell, the Celtics trio made a rare appearance at BC to check out freshman phenom Paolo Banchero, perhaps the final great Duke player Krzyzewski will coach after 42 years at the school.

The bandbox arena was filled, mostly with Duke fans, including Celtics forward Jayson Tatum, with Celtics president of basketball operations Brad Stevens and assistant general manager Mike Zarren.

The final game for Duke coach Mike Krzyzewski at Conte Forum transformed into the atmosphere into what BC coach Earl Grant would like to see far more frequently.

The Blue Devils are a Final Four caliber team, and they beat up on the feisty Eagles, 72-61, in front of a crowd of 8,606, at least half Duke fans. A program with such tradition travels well and the ACC is filled with these benchmark programs, making it almost unfair for BC to compete because it lacks that tradition.

Grant would love to see Conte Forum filled not only for games against Duke and North Carolina, but Florida State, Clemson, Virginia Tech and Pitt. But that’s not likely in a market that mostly ignores the Eagles unless they are relevant or a national power comes to town.

“It gives us a good picture of what it should look like as we continue to try to build a program,” Grant said. “Hopefully we get to a point where it’s always like that, and all of them cheering for us.”

In this case, the Blue Devils arrived in Boston early Friday morning, were unable to practice at Conte because of BC’s hockey game Friday against UConn but were greeted by the usual packed house that welcomes them on the road.

Krzyzewski was honored before the game as BC announced it was contributing to the Emily Krzyzewski Center (Mike’s mother) — something Krzyzewski said was greatly appreciated.

It was in the next two hours Krzyzewski truly was comfortable. He said he didn’t want a farewell tour but that’s exactly what is happening around the Atlantic Coast Conference, which is honoring one of the game’s all-time great coaches who has run a clean and elite program for four decades.

“I’ve been received like I expected to be received at every [ACC venue], let me put it that way,” Krzyzewski said tongue-in-cheek about visiting rival schools for the final time. “Overall, people have been really respectful. Look, I didn’t stay this year to have a farewell tour. I stayed because I wanted to coach one more year. When a school takes some time out and says ‘We recognize that you’ve been pretty good for the ACC and for basketball,’ that means a lot.”

Yet, the ultimate goal is going out on top. Krzyzewski has won five national titles and reached 12 Final Fours. But he hasn’t won a title since beating Wisconsin in 2015, despite having the likes of Tatum, Zion Williamson, RJ Barrett, Cam Reddish, and Luke Kennard roll through the program.

So his focus is now on beating BC, winning the ACC, claiming a No. 1 seed, staying healthy, and being completely ready for a long tournament run.

Krzyzewski’s final edition is a rugged club with a bunch of physical and skilled players but no real superstar.

This year’s blue chipper is a Seattle manchild named Banchero, who is certainly going to be a top 5 NBA draft pick in June and will enter the league physically ready to play and with a skill set that makes him a potential cornerstone.

Krzyzewski doesn’t appear to be as vocal or animated on the bench as in previous years. He allows his assistants, including coach-in-waiting Jon Scheyer, to direct a team that is a Final Four favorite, and prior to every ACC road game, Krzyzewski is receiving the recognition of one of the game’s pioneers.

But he can’t appreciate the adulation right now. It serves as more of a distraction, more of a hindrance.

“I’m in the next moment right away,” he said. “It’s maybe a stupid analogy; I said if I was a car, I wouldn’t have a rear view mirror. In order to keep at it and keep hungry, you can’t look back. You cannot look back, negatively or positively. You’ve got to keep your eyes on your lane right now. I’ve been very good at times, and I learned from not being good at it.”

That’s not to say he doesn’t appreciate the kudos from opposing schools, his former players showing up at ACC road games, or former rival coaches posing for photos. But focusing on that takes away his attention from his current players, some of whom were in elementary school the last time Duke won a championship.

“When you coach for 47 years, there’s a lot of things that you’ve failed at,” he said. “When you fail, failure is a part of learning about a new limit. That’s why a lot of parents don’t allow their kids to get C’s. You’re not going to get better unless you’re told the truth. When you lose and you don’t do well, you should tell yourself the truth, and move on. And when you win, move on. Learn from both and get better. That’s what I’ve tried to do.

“When it’s over, I’ll look back. There’s no question I’ll look back. We got to look back at, with Duke and [Team] USA. I’ve been the luckiest guy ever in coaching, 47 years at West Point and Duke, 11 years at USA; you can’t get luckier than that.

“And I’ll look back at it, but not now. Not when [BC is] making an 8-0 run to cut into a 16-point lead.”

