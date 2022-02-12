Marshfield boys’ hockey scores big season sweep of neighboring rival Duxbury

“I was just trying to keep my head up through the game and not let it get to me,” Doherty said of his earlier chances. “It felt good to get in the back of the net in the third period for a big goal.”

After coming up empty on multiple scoring chances during the first two periods Saturday — including shots that struck the post and the crossbar during the middle frame — Doherty got redemption with 4:21 remaining in the third period when he netted an insurance goal that helped propel 10th-ranked Marshfield to a 2-0 victory over Patriot League Keenan rival Duxbury on Saturday afternoon at The Bog in Kingston.

Marshfield sophomore right wing Will Doherty wasn’t about to let the frustration get to him.

The victory completes a regular-season sweep for Marshfield (12-4-1, 10-2-0 Patriot) over Duxbury (12-4-1, 10-2-0 Patriot) and puts the Rams in the driver’s seat to win the Keenan Division title.

Sophomore Cam McGettrick opened the scoring for the Rams with a wrister from the sidewall that snuck past Dragons junior goaltender Sam Mazanec 1:36 into the second period.

“It was a long shift and I was tired, but I got a shot right on his chest and it trickled in,” McGettrick said. “It really gave us more energy to keep going on them.”

Marshfield used its forecheck to control the pace for much of the second period. Had it not been for Mazanec (22 saves), who made a remarkable blocker save that robbed senior Nick Souretis of a golden opportunity at the goalmouth with less than a minute remaining in the second period, the Rams likely would have started the third with a larger lead.

“[Mazanec has] been a diamond in the rough,” Duxbury coach Mike Flaherty said. “We didn’t know what we had in him last year because he was the JV goaltender. He gives us a chance to win every single night and is the backbone of our team.”

Duxbury tallied the first five shots on goal during the third period, but Marshfield goalie Brady Quackenbush (18 saves) stood tall en route to a shutout victory.

Although Marshfield still has more work to do to capture the league title, Saturday’s win served as yet another confidence booster the team can build on.

“With each win, we gain more confidence, especially playing against good teams,” Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said.

Malden Catholic 4, St. John’s (Shrewsbury) 2 — After defeating No. 3-ranked Xaverian, 3-2, on Tuesday, No. 10 Malden Catholic remained hot in its scrappy win over the host Pioneers at the New England Sports Center in Marlborough.

Malden Catholic netminder Brendan Zinck led the Lancers (8-7) with 25 saves. Senior captain Nick Julian sparked the Lancers early with a goal on the penalty kill. MC’s Owen Keefe, Will Fosdick and Bobby Ghergurovich added tallies for the Lancers. Ghergurovich, a four-year varsity letterman from Stoneham, registered his first career goal as a Lancers in the team’s win over St. John’s (3-14).

“Big moment for Bobby [Ghergurovich] today,” Malden Catholic coach Chris Kuchar said. “Bobby is a great defenseman, and we are happy for him tonight. Our goaltender Brendan Zinck gave us another opportunity to win tonight. We will take the two points.”

St. John’s forwards Trevor Potenti and Daniel Menyalkin added goals of their own in the team’s loss to Malden Catholic.

Algonquin 2, North Middlesex 0 — Ryan Ogar scored both goals, and Colin Connors made 13 saves for the Titans (11-6) in the CMADA Class A quarterfinal victory at NorthStar Ice Sports in Westborough.

Ashland 5, Hopkinton 4 — Junior Anthony Rodrigues scored twice in 13 seconds during a four-goal third period to tie it, then capped his natural hat trick 56 seconds into overtime as the Clockers (10-7) pulled off the Tri-Valley League stunner at Loring Arena in Framingham.

Belmont 2, Woburn 2 — Senior captain Matty Rowan and junior captain Ben Fici scored for the Marauders (16-2-2), who rallied to secure a share of the program’s first Middlesex League championship since 2004.

Bishop Fenwick 1, St. Mary’s 1 — Manny Alvarez-Segee scored for the host Crusaders (4-8-3) and Jake Desmarais for the Spartans (8-6-4) in their Catholic Central League draw at McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody.

Bishop Stang 4, Nantucket 1 — Justin Gouveia and Adyn Simmons each tallied a goal and an assist for the visiting Spartans (15-0-1). Seamus Marshall and Noah Grigson also scored, and Matt Dore made 26 saves for Bishop Stang in the nonleague matchup at Nantucket Ice Community Rink.

Braintree 5, Weymouth 2 — Juniors Nicholas Fasano, Charlie DiMartino and Nolan Leonard had a goal and assist apiece for the No. 9 Wamps (13-3-1) in the Bay State Conference road win at Connell Memorial Rink.

Brookline 4, Natick 2 — Junior Emmett Teahan had a hat trick to spark the Warriors (8-8) to the Bay State Carey victory at Walter Brown Arena. Senior Caleb Weldon chipped in three assists, and senior Steve MacDougall had a goal and two assists.

Cambridge 1, Boston Latin 1 — Fionn McGowan made 32 saves and Lou Targoff scored with 12.7 seconds left in the second period for the visiting Falcons (7-5-5) in their Dual County/Merrimack Valley crossover tie at Murphy Rink. Richard Bova netted the tying goal in the third period for the Wolfpack (3-6-1).

Central Catholic 3, Notre Dame (West Haven) 2 — After sophomore Brady Rickenbach scored with 19 seconds left in regulation to tie it, sophomore Aiden Pinet got the winner in overtime as the Raiders (8-6-4) stunned the Green Knights, the top-ranked team in Connecticut, at the ICenter in Salem, N.H. Junior Sean Gray also scored for Central.

Dedham 1, Norton 0 — Sean Reynolds scored to support the shutout goaltending of Nick Cotto for the Marauders (7-10) in the Tri-Valley Small road victory at Foxboro Sports Center.

Dennis-Yarmouth 4, Rockland 1 — Junior forwards Daniel Julian, Aidan Powers and Aidan O’Reilly scored, along with sophomore forward Brecken Veara to earn the win for the Dolphins (8-8) in the nonleague matchup at Tony Kent Arena.

Essex Tech 5, Hamilton-Wenham 0 — David Egan notched a hat trick and Kyle Mahan turned in his seventh shutout of the season as the Hawks (12-2-3) set the program record for victories in their sixth season, blanking the Generals in a nonleague game at Johnson Rink in South Hamilton.

Falmouth 5, Barnstable 2 — Freshman Kele Gregory had a pair of goals to spark the Clippers (11-4-2) to the Cape & Islands Atlantic victory at Falmouth Ice Arena.

Fitchburg/Monty Tech 6, Northbridge 5 — Riley Leblanc capped his hat trick with the winning goal with 3:25 left in overtime, giving the fourth-seeded Bulldogs (12-3) the victory in the CMADA Class B quarterfinal at Wallace Civic Center in Fitchburg. Sammy Jaramillo added a goal and three assists, and Colin Hines a goal and assist. The fifth-seeded Rams (4-10-2) nearly pulled off the stunner with Joe Sullivan’s natural hat trick in the third - two on the power play and one shorthanded - but Liam Hickey’s power play goal for the Bulldogs tied it with 1:57 left in regulation.

Foxborough 5, Blue Hills 0 — Senior captain Jack Watts scored twice and senior Josh Marcoux earned the shutout for the Warriors (7-8) in the nonleague victory at Foxboro Sports Center.

Hanover 4, Scituate 3 — Senior captain Robbie Hanna tied the game in the final seconds of the second period, and scored the overtime winner for the Hawks (12-5-1) at Hobomock Ice Arena. Freshman forward Michael Munroe also scored a pair for Hanover in the Patriot League Fisher win.

Haverhill 5, Amesbury/Whittier 1 — Dylan Soucy made 38 saves for the Hillies (8-8), who picked up their sixth win in seven games in the nonleague matchup at Veterans Memorial Rink. Brendan Fitzgerald scored twice, John Bishop had a goal and two assists, and Justin Torosian and Darren Ackerman a goal and assist apiece.

Hull/Cohasset 7, Cardinal Spellman 1 — Junior Matt Mahoney (two goals, assist), sophomore Luke Mullen (two goals) and freshman Luke Dunham (three assists) powered Hull/Cohasset (8-7-1) to the nonleague win at Connell Memorial Rink in Weymouth.

Lowell 5, Dracut/Tyngsborough 2 — Junior Aidan Lavoie made 38 saves, and senior B.J. Anderson (two goals, assist) led the Red Raiders (4-12) to a Dual County/Merrimack Valley crossover home win at Tsongas Center.

Lynn 4, Saint Joseph Prep 3 — Senior captain Jaylen Porter had a hat trick, including the winner on a rebound of a shot from the point by senior captain Stevan Downey with 1:07 left in overtime. Senior alternate captain Devin Copithorne added a goal and two assists for the Jets (3-13), who pulled out the nonleague home victory at Connery Rink.

Lynnfield 1, Masconomet 1 — Senior defenseman and alternate captain Matt McMillan scored for Masco (13-2-1), and sophomore center Joe Raffa countered for the Pioneers (13-2-1) in the nonleague draw at McVann-O’Keefe Skating Rink in Peabody.

Milton 8, Newton North 0 — Junior captain Jimmy Fallon netted a hat trick, giving him five goals in two days, and the Wildcats rolled to the Bay State Conference home win at Ulin Rink. Senior Kevin McManus and junior Owen McHugh added a goal and two assists apiece.

Newton South 1, Bridgewater-Raynham 0 — Junior Dylan Zukowski made 15 saves for his second shutout in as many days for the Lions (9-6), who got the lone goal from Brady Hanlon in the first period for the nonleague victory at Bridgewater Ice Arena.

Norwood 6, Medfield 1 — Senior captain Myles Kidd found the back of the net twice and freshman Anthony Riccardi scored his first varsity goal for the host Mustangs (14-2-1) in Tri-Valley League play.

Plymouth North 5, Quincy 4 — Senior captain Kevin Norwood scored the overtime goal and had an assist to spark the Eagles (8-7-1) to the Patriot League victory at Quincy Youth Arena. Juniors Connor McLachlan and Josh Bates, and seniors Carter Mento and Matt VanEtta each had a goal and assist in the win.

Rockport 5, Northeast 4 — The Vikings (6-10) erased a three-goal deficit in the third period, before senior captain Aiden Arnold sent home the winner in overtime to cap his hat trick and take the nonconference victory at Talbot Rink in Gloucester. Arnold also had an assist in the win.

Sandwich 4, Pembroke 2 — Sophomore forward Chris Cardillo, senior forward Caleb Richardson, sophomore forward Jack Connolly, and sophomore forward Avery Richardson scored for the Blue Knights (11-3-3) in the nonleague victory. Junior goalie Mitchell Norkevicius made 18 saves for the win at Gallo Arena in Bourne.

Shrewsbury 3, Mansfield 2 — Colby Coughlin scored a pair of goals and Carter Richardson added a goal and two assists for the Colonials (8-9) in the nonleague game at NorthStar Ice Sports in Westborough.

St. John’s Prep 7, Newburyport 2 — Junior center Jimmy Ayers had two goals and an assist, and sophomore right wing Jake Vana added two goals for the No. 3 Eagles (14-3), who prevailed in the annual Lt. Derek Hines Memorial Game at Essex Sports Center in Middleton. Junior right wing Will Van Sicklin, junior center Paul Santosuosso, and sophomore left wing Cam Umlah added goals.

Wakefield 5, Burlington 1 — Senior captain Joey O’Brien (two goals), sophomore forward Frankie Leone, senior forward Ryan Rossini, and junior defenseman Joe Colliton scored for the Warriors (9-8-0) in the Middlesex Freedom Division win at Burlington Ice Palace.

Walpole 2, Needham 1 — Senior goaltender Dave Pacella stopped 23 shots, and sophomore Ryan Walsh scored his first varsity goal, which proved to be the winner for the Timberwolves (9-6-1) in their Bay State Conference win at Rodman Arena.

Watertown 5, Stoneham 2 — Sophomore Alec Banosian netted a hat trick, and senior Mason Andrade added a goal and two assists to lead the Raiders (9-8-1) to a Middlesex Freedom win at Stoneham Arena.

Whitman-Hanson 6, Attleboro 0 — Matt Solari had two goals and an assist, and Cam Murray netted the first goal of his career for the host Panthers (7-10) in the nonleague win at Rockland Ice Rink.

Wilmington 4, Melrose 3 — Junior winger Nate Alberti scored all four goals, including the winner in overtime to lift the host Wildcats (5-11-1) to the Middlesex Freedom win at Ristuccia Memorial Arena.

Correspondent Carson Tully reported from Marlborough, and correspondents Colin Bannen, Cam Kerry, Ethan McDowell, Joseph Pohoryles, Steven Sousa and A.J. Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.