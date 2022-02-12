Medway/Ashland girls’ hockey puts it all together with third-period outburst to topple Norwood

Norwood (13-2-1, 6-2-1) had entered play Saturday tied with Westwood atop the standings and now also has one league game remaining, setting up a February Frenzy the final few weeks.

Medway/Ashland (10-6-1, 6-3-0) not only earned a third straight tournament berth with the win, but also kept its Tri-Valley League title hopes alive, moving a point behind Westwood with a head-to-head meeting set for Monday in the final league game for both squads.

Leading by just one goal at the start of the third period Saturday, the Medway/Ashland girls hockey co-op team potted five in the final 15 minutes to pull away from host Norwood, earning a 6-0 win at The Skating Club of Boston.

“We’ve been knocking on the door the last few games and finally to have some burst, it’s a good feeling,” Medway/Ashland coach Karl Infanger said. “They earned that one, that was all them.”

Both Medway/Ashland goalie Zoe Ratcliffe (20 saves) and Norwood netminder Lily Newman (20 saves) were on top of their games early as the teams remained scoreless after one. With 7:03 left in the second, a fantastic solo rush up ice from Lily Turcotte eventually ended with Haley MacLeod tapping home a loose puck at the left post for a 1-0 lead.

After killing 1:46 of a leftover penalty to open the third period, Medway/Ashland went on a scoring spree. First, Turcotte made it 2-0 with an assist going to Emilie Infanger. Then Infanger assisted on a Crews goal to make it 3-0 with 9:32 remaining.

In the final 4:20, Lauren Bosworth went bar-down and then Dani Moriarty and Lester capped the scoring with goals of their own.

“Our team chemistry for having so many schools and so much distance between us is amazing,” Crews said. “As much as COVID has been hard with like pasta dinners, we’ve really gotten back into it and it’s totally the chemistry off the ice that helps us on it.”

Acton-Boxborough/Bromfield 4, Lincoln-Sudbury 2 — Freshmen Natalie Hodgson (two goals) and Caroline Justicz (goal, assist) paced No. 5 A-B (12-3-1) to a MVC/DCL win at Nashoba Valley Olympia in Boxborough.

Austin Prep 3, St. Mary’s 0 — Senior defenseman Maeve Carey scored twice, pacing the No. 1 Cougars (17-0) to a Catholic Central League win at Connery Rink in Lynn. Senior captain Isabel Hulse also scored.

Barnstable 10, Martha’s Vineyard 2 — Senior Laura Cogswell, sophomore Ally McEneaney, junior Penelope Clifford, and sophomore Claire Hazard each scored twice, pacing the Red Hawks (6-5) to a Cape & Islands win at Martha’s Vineyard Arena.

Brooks 3, St. George’s 0 — Molly Driscoll netted a hat trick and Kyleigh Matola posted the shutout for Brooks (11-7-2) in Independent School League action.

Central Catholic 3, St. Joseph Prep/Mt. Alvernia 2 — Sophomore Kailin Sullivan potted two goals for the Raiders (10-2-1), and Megan Malolepszy added the other in the nonleague win at Warrior Ice Arena.

Duxbury 3, Whitman-Hanson/Silver Lake 1 — Junior Ayla Abban notched a goal and an assist to hit the 100-point mark for her career in a Patriot League win at The Bog in Kingston for the No. 2 Dragons (15-0-2).

King Philip 4, Andover 1 — Senior captain Morgan Cunningham (goal, two assists) and eighth-grader Catie Putt (goal, assist) powered the Warriors (13-4) to a nonleague win at Foxboro Sports Center.

Marshfield 2, Hingham 1 — Freshmen Gabby Reardon and Anna Sullivan each scored their first varsity goals for the Rams (3-11). Eighth-grade goaltender Morgan Murphy notched her first varsity win in the Patriot League tilt at Hobomock Ice Arena in Pembroke.

Matignon 4, Arlington Catholic 1 — Senior Kyleigh Green, senior Alexa McKim, senior Brynn McPherson and sophomore Mia Moretti each scored in a Catholic Central League win at Stoneham Arena for the Warriors (4-8-1). Sophomore Taylor Daley got the win in net.

Medfield/Norton 4, Dedham 0 — Sophomore forward Katherine Flippo recorded a hat trick to lead the Warriors (11-6) to the Tri-Valley League win at the Boch Ice Center. Junior goalie Katelyn Cardoso earned the shutout.

Methuen/Tewksbury 4, Billerica/Chelmsford 1 — With two goals on the night, senior Jessica Driscoll recorded her 100th career point in a Dual County/Merrimack Valley Large Division win at Hallenborg Pavilion in Billerica for the Red Rangers (6-7-4). Junior Riley Sheehan also scored twice.

Milton 1, Newton North/South 0 — Sophomore forward Brenna Walsh scored the game’s only goal for the Wildcats (4-10-1), while classmate Lila Chamoun recorded the shutout at John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown for the Bay State Conference win.

Cape Cod 8, Old Rochester 0 — Senior Julia Weiner tallied two goals and an assist, and freshman Sophia Boucher lit the lamp twice to anchor the Furies (12-2-2) in a rout of the Bulldogs (3-15-0) at Charles Moore Arena in Orleans. Senior Charlotte Manganero and eighth-grader Gaby Basset each notched a goal and an assist. Junior Emily Underhill and sophomore Sienna Reeves both netted goals, while eighth-grader Beatrice Calouro and eighth-grader Morgan Willis recorded assists. Sophomore Olivia Avellar (8 saves) secured the shutout victory for the Furies, a co-op program that is hosted by Nauset and open to girls from Monomoy and Cape Cod Tech. Old Rochester netminder Emma Hanoian made 27 stops.

Quincy/North Quincy 7, Stoughton 0 — Junior Maggie Lynch scored four times, becoming the new program leading scorer with 127 career goals in a nonleague win at Canton Ice House for Quincy/North Quincy (9-7).

Notre Dame (Hingham) 4, Boston Latin 0 — Freshman forward Morgan Brady scored a pair of goals for the Cougars (7-4-3) in the nonleague victory at Rockland Ice Rink. Junior forward Maggie Donahue and freshman forward Sarah White each scored a goal.

Peabody 5, Newburyport 0 — Freshman forward Sarah Powers and junior forward Jenna DiNapoli each scored two goals, sophomore forward Catie Kampersal added another, and the 12th-ranked Tanners (11-3-1) used four shorthanded goals (including a 3-on-5 score) to take the Northeast Hockey League win at Henry Graf Skating Rink.

Pope Francis 4, Latin Academy/Fontbonne 1 — The Cardinals (10-5) qualified for the postseason with the nonleague win at Murphy Rink, getting goals from Ela Rabidoux, Kaitlyn Ondrick, Morgan Peritz and Lauren Crocker. Freshman Felix Goeckel made 17 saves. “I’m so proud of our girls for qualifying for the state tournament in our second season as a varsity program,” Pope Francis coach Chris Connors said. “We have grown and improved in leaps and bounds since the start of our season and we are looking forward to finishing strong and the upcoming state tournament.”

Sandwich 9, Nantucket 4 — Katie Barrett’s two goals and four assists powered the No. 6 Blue Knights (14-3-1) to a Cape & Islands win at Nantucket Ice Community Rink.

Walpole 4, Needham 3 — Isabella Agahigian scored the game winner in overtime for the visiting Timberwolves (6-8) in Bay State Conference action at Babson College.

Wellesley 5, Framingham 2 — Annie Gallagher (goal, two assists) led the visiting Raiders (8-7-1) to the Bay State Conference win at Loring Arena in Framingham.

Winchester 5, Lexington 1 — Freshman Georgia Costello (two goals, two assists) and sophomore Carly Blumsack (two goals, assist) paced No. 10 Winchester (11-3-1) to a Middlesex League Liberty Division win at Hayden Rink.

Woburn 2, Belmont 0 — Freshman forward Madelyn Soderquist and sophomore defenseman Taylor Buckley each scored for the 11th-ranked Tanners (11-3-2) in the Middlesex Liberty Division victory at O’Brien Arena.

Boys’ basketball

Abington 64, Middleborough 61 — Seniors Antwonne Graham Jr. (19 points) and Jeremiah Ismeus (12 points, 10 rebounds) led the Green Wave (11-4) to a South Shore League win.

Bourne 63, Upper Cape 47 — Shea Ullo scored 19 points for the Canalmen (7-8), and Quinn Moriarty added 10 in the nonleague rivalry win.

Lexington Christian 56, Pingree 44 — Senior Aidan Clarke provided the host Lions (10-1) with 19 points in the Eastern Independent League win. Senior Randy Nova (11 points) and junior Jonathan Guerrier (10 points) also were in double digits.

Shawsheen 63, KIPP Academy 45 — Senior captain Jeremy Perez (15 points, 6 assists, 5 steals) and junior captain Mavrick Bourdeau (23 points, 8 rebounds) led the Rams (11-4) in the Commonwealth Athletic Conference win.

Girls’ basketball

Boston Latin 50, Burlington 31 — Em O’Gilvie (20 points) and Lauren Choy (10 points) led the visiting Wolfpack (8-3) to the nonleague victory.

Bridgewater-Raynham 52, Westford 30 — Sophomores Natalia Hall-Rosa (17 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals) and Reese Bartlett (13 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists) led the No. 14 Trojans (12-4) to their fourth win in a row in a nonleague matchup.

Diman 52, Tri-County 33 — Junior guard Hannah Martin (16 points), senior guard Emma Medeiros (14 points), and junior guard Avery Rounds (10 points) were all in double figures for the Bengals (8-5), who clinched the Mayflower Athletic Conference Large Division with the victory.

Mansfield 56, Milford 47 — Abby Wager (16 points, 5 steals) and Kara Santos (16 points, 13 rebounds) were instrumental in the Hockomock League win for the visiting Hornets (10-7).

Middleborough 50, Abington 41 — Senior guard Alexandra Williams scored 20 points to lead the Sachems (10-8) to the South Shore Sullivan Division victory.

Norwell 73, Chicopee 56 — Junior Grace Oliver contributed 27 points in the nonleague win for the No. 16 Clippers (17-1).

Correspondent Brad Joyal reported from Orleans, and correspondents Colin Bannen, Cam Kerry, Joseph Pohoryles, Steven Sousa and A.J. Traub contributed to this story. To report scores, call 617-929-2860/3235 or email hssports@globe.com. Tweet scores @GlobeSchools.