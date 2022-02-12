NFL’s Men of the Year continue giving back to the community at Super Bowl event

Twenty-four of the 32 nominees for the Walter Payton Award, which goes to the player who best demonstrates excellence on and off the field, were on site volunteering. Each team nominates one player for the leaguewide award. Rams offensive lineman Andrew Whitworth won it Thursday night at the NFL Honors show.

The two defensive linemen were among a group of NFL players who turned out Friday for the annual Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year event, a chance for the league to honor and promote volunteerism. Over a slightly chaotic 90 minutes, players and local children planted, played, and stuffed grocery bags with food for the needy, among other things.

LOS ANGELES — Cam Heyward was helping one group of children plant in the garden at the Los Angeles Boys & Girls Club, while Harrison Phillips was lobbing passes to another set of kids.

Whitworth, whose team plays in the Super Bowl on Sunday against Cincinnati, was not at the event. NFL commissioner Roger Goodell was mingling with players and others.

Heyward, who was nominated by the Steelers for his charity, the Heyward House, which benefits at-risk youths, said the best part of working with children is, “to see them open up, to share what they’re going through.”

“It means that we’re doing something right,” he said.

Among the kids on the scene was Rio Carrillo, whose free T-shirt was marked all over with NFL players’ signatures by the end of the day.

“I’ve never met them before, so it’s really exciting,” Carrillo said. “I’ve been waiting to see them and I’m just happy.”

For players at the event like Raiders tight end Darren Waller, being involved in the community through his namesake foundation means a great deal. Before becoming a Pro Bowl-caliber player, Waller was addicted to oxycodone as a teenager, overdosed on pills, and spent time in a substance rehabilitation program.

“A lot of people can look at me and think that I’m perfect, or that my life has always been this way, and it hasn’t been,” Waller said. “I just want to let them know that anything can be overcome if they go about it in the right manner.”

Browns cornerback Denzel Ward’s father, Paul, died at 46 years old of a heart attack while taking a spin class at a gym. His death prompted Ward to start the Make Them Know Your Name Foundation, which is dedicated to raising awareness for heart health.

In addition to his charity, he knows all too well the importance of setting an example for young children.

“I used to be one of these little kids, just looking up to everyone in the community — athletes or NFL stars coming back to the community and giving back,” Ward said. “I just look forward to coming back and having a good time with the kids.”

Though perhaps more used to stuffing the run as a Bills defensive tackle, Phillips was right there with everyone else, digging 3-foot-deep holes meant for plants. While Carrillo and company got a kick out of players etching signatures on their clothing, Phillips understands his contributions extend a bit further.

“Everything here is good,” Phillips said. “Kids are having a fun time, we’re working hard, I’m sweating.”

Wearing their allegiances

A sports apparel company is capitalizing on Lions fans’ loyalty to Matthew Stafford, the Super Bowl-bound Rams quarterback who for 12 years prior made an appearance in that game seem possible for their home team.

A store in a metro Detroit mall is selling the Lions-colored clothing with the phrase “Detroit Rams” featured above a logo that resembles a lion, only it’s a ram.

“We got them in yesterday and they have been flying off the shelves,” John Yu, owner of Pro Sports Zone in Livonia, Mich., told the Detroit News on Friday. “A really hot item.”

Stafford’s split with the Lions following more than a decade of play that earned him a reputation as a tough gunslinger on a struggling football team was painful for some fans, who watched with a glimmer of hope when No. 9 was on the field.

Stafford was traded to the Rams before the 2021 season, as the Lions took on a new identity under a coach who promised to “bite a kneecap off” his opponents.

There’s a shirt for that, too.

A spokesperson for the company selling the clothing, The D Line, told the Detroit News they’ve sold about 500 “Detroit Rams” T-shirts as of Friday afternoon, and expect to sell several hundred more this weekend, before Sunday night’s Super Bowl.

Stafford, 34, who has made donations to his former team’s community, including financial help for nurses during the pandemic, said Monday he’s “always gonna have a soft spot for Detroit in my heart.”

“They had an expectation of what I was going to do when I was out there, what it was going to look like when they came to the Detroit Lions game, and I wanted to make sure that that was their experience more often than not,” Stafford said at a news conference.

Front and center

Many Rams fans first came under the team’s spell because of the Fearsome Fearsome, perhaps the greatest defensive line in NFL history.

Merlin Olsen, Rosey Grier, Deacon Jones, and Lamar Lundy battered quarterbacks and crushed running backs for the better part of the 1960s, living up to their catchy nickname with feats that regularly exceeded the accomplishments of their more modestly talented Rams teams.

Six years into the Rams’ second stint in Los Angeles, their front is once again the strength of their defense and one of the best groups in the league.

They’re not usually a foursome, however: The Rams typically play three down linemen with two edge rushers, like many teams in the modern game. Perennial All-Pro Aaron Donald and the ferocious four around him have been outstanding all season, and they could make the difference in the Super Bowl.

Call them the Fearsome Fivesome, even if that’s also not precisely correct. With one more win, they’ll be accurately called champions.

“We have a lot of good players everywhere on our defensive front, and you can’t help but just rely on those guys and know they’re going to do their thing every week,” nose tackle Greg Gaines said. “Everyone knows they’re going to take care of business.”

Seven-time All-Pro Donald’s pursuit of the quarterback is augmented by two of the NFL’s most dangerous edge rushers: three-time All-Pro Von Miller and productive sack artist Leonard Floyd. When Donald is stopping the run, he is helped by A’Shawn Robinson and Gaines, two effective and ever-improving linemen with ebullient personalities and energy to spare.

In the Super Bowl, the Rams also expect the return of Sebastian Joseph-Day, likely their top run defender and another big personality.

Add it up, and it’s a fearsome amount of talent.

First-year Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris stops short of calling this group the best defensive line he’s ever been around. After all, he was a defensive assistant for the Buccaneers in 2002 with All-Pros Warren Sapp and Simeon Rice.

“You never really want to compare,” Morris said. “But Aaron Donald is going down as a legend in this game. Von Miller is going down as a legend. Flo is working himself up into being legendary-like. Who knows what he can become? And then with what Greg has been able to do throughout the year, and with A’Shawn Robinson, and then if we get [Joseph-Day] back, I think it’s an awesome group.”

The Rams’ awesomeness up front is a potential nightmare for the Bengals, whose clearest weakness is their offensive line. Blocking Donald, Miller, and Floyd requires skill, athleticism, precision, and consistency — and Cincinnati has lacked most of that from its offensive line during the postseason.

Donald had 12½ sacks this season while winning far more pass-rush matchups with interior linemen than anybody in the league, according to NFL Next Gen Stats. Containing him requires at least two blockers on pretty much every down.

Miller and Floyd also require serious attention, which means Gaines and Robinson could end up the most important players on the line if the Bengals wisely decide to use their few resources on their subpar interior line to double-team Donald. Gaines has been a surprisingly effective pass rusher with 4½ regular-season sacks and 13 quarterback hits, third most on the defense.

Gaines barely played for the Rams in his first 2½ seasons before Joseph-Day’s pectoral injury in October thrust him into the lineup. He has become an impressive all-around contributor, and his self-deprecating sense of humor has made him a cult hero among Rams fans. They devote hours of online fun to praising the 315-pound tackle for his surprising speed.

Miller admitted he had never heard of Gaines before joining the Rams, and he described his new teammate as looking like “a substitute teacher” even while praising his galvanizing effect on the group.

The best part of LA’s defense will get even better with Joseph-Day in the mix. He is all but certain to be back in the line rotation for the first time since undergoing pectoral surgery in November.

“This is a special group of talented guys on this defense,” Miller said. “I’m talking about one of the best groups I’ve ever been fortunate enough to be a part of. We work together as a team, and it just gets better each week. If we had had a full season [together], there’s no telling what this group would be.”

Bengals trio catching fire

Ja’Marr Chase gets most of the attention at receiver for Cincinnati with his big-play ability opening up the offense and helping the Bengals reach the Super Bowl.

The addition of Chase this season wouldn’t have been nearly as consequential for the Bengals if not for the standout play from the two returning receivers in Cincinnati.

With Tee Higgins providing the big-bodied outside receiver who thrives on winning contested catches and Tyler Boyd excelling in the middle of the field out of the slot, quarterback Joe Burrow almost always has an open target.

“There’s no way that teams can come out there and double all of us and there’s no way to take away one guy and the rest of us is not going to make plays,” Boyd said. “I think we just do a good job of feeding off each other once we see one another make a play, then we’re going to be the next guy to do that and keep the ball rolling.”

Completing a receiver group that already had playmakers in Higgins and Boyd was exactly why the Bengals made the difficult decision in April to draft Chase instead of upgrading the offensive line with a player like Penei Sewell.

Coach Zac Taylor said offensive coordinator Brian Callahan’s experience in Denver — when the Broncos gave Peyton Manning targets like Demaryius Thomas, Wes Welker, and Emmanuel Sanders — provided the blueprint for what they wanted in Cincinnati.

The Bengals have a similar dynamic with what Higgins calls the “best trio in the game.”

“For the most part, we’re a three-wide receiver offense,” Callahan said. “If you have three receivers that people have to cover, it’s going to be harder for them. Our biggest philosophy is you want guys that can score touchdowns because you got to score points to win in today’s NFL. The quarterbacks have to have a target to throw to, guys that can win and separate on all levels of the defense. We got three guys that can do that.”

While Chase’s exploits are well known after he was named the top offensive rookie in the league after setting a rookie record with 1,455 yards receiving and a league-leading seven receptions of at least 50 yards in the regular season and playoffs, Boyd and Higgins are nearly as important.

Higgins is second in the NFL with five 100-yard games since the start of Week 12 and his 854 yards in that span trail only Chase and the Rams’ Cooper Kupp.

Higgins had 194 yards and two TDs in a key late-season win over Baltimore and a team-high 103 yards in the AFC title game when the Chiefs keyed their coverage on Chase.

“It definitely helps. The guy’s been playing outstanding, Offensive Rookie of the Year,” Higgins said of Chase. “So of course, he should get a lot of attention. And once he does, that’s when TB and I do what we have to do.”

Boyd has been one of the most productive receivers out of the slot this season with his 808 yards receiving from the slot in the regular season and playoffs ranking third best in the NFL, according to Pro Football Focus.

Boyd also had the most targets this season without a dropped pass with 99 and leads the Bengals with 21 conversions on third down as Burrow’s most trusted target in key situations.

“Me maneuvering in the slot determines a lot of his hot reads and it allows him to get rid of the football quickly,” Boyd said. “The good thing about that is I understand a lot of what defenses are trying to do to us. I understand coverages and things like that and just preparation.”

The three all say their closeness off the field plays a big role in their success on it with the receivers spending lots of time away from the facility eating meals and hanging out.

Those relationships mean that none of them ever get frustrated if one of the others is producing the big numbers.

“We wish the best for each other,” Higgins said. “If one guy goes off, nobody’s mad. We just just wish the best. We’re hoping somebody goes off.”