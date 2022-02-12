Postcard from Beijing: The Olympics are truly a rollercoaster of emotions unlike anything else

Julia Kern of Waltham is a member of the US cross-country ski team who finished 18th in the women’s individual sprint at the Beijing Olympics. She will share her thoughts with Globe readers during the games.

Olympic race day is the moment I have been dreaming of. The excitement and nervousness builds up as the race nears, with a feeling that anything is possible. And just in a blink of an eye, the race is over in minutes and I have given it my absolute all.

I feel extremely proud, yet also disappointed at the same time. The mix of emotions are overwhelming as I cheer my heart out for my friend and teammate Jessie Diggins as she makes history with a bronze medal in the individual sprint. I lift her up as I give her a big hug filled with tears of joy, and also relief for Jessie.