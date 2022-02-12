The United States should again be a second-week squad at the Winter Games

As expected, the snowboarders and freestylers have been carrying the US, winning seven of the 11 medals and four of the five golds. And they’ve provided perhaps the warmest moment, with Shaun White’s farewell ride ending just short of the podium.

Midway through the Beijing Olympics, Uncle Sam’s nieces and nephews are sitting sixth in the overall table, tied with the Dutch and Italians. And they’re only that high because Lindsey Jacobellis and Nick Baumgartner won the mixed team snowboard cross after Jacobellis claimed the individual SBX for her first gold at her fifth Games.

A 76-year-old duet winning a snowboarding gold? Who knew that these were going to be the Gray Games for the US? But after a sluggish start, the Americans are happy to mine medals wherever they can.

The Americans, who figured to place as high as third in the standings behind Norway and Germany, still can get there. But they’ll need to make up for five projected medals they didn’t gather during the first week.

Mikaela Shiffrin, who won four at last year’s world championships, was penciled in for three of some color in the giant slalom, slalom, and Super G. She ended up with two DNFs and a ninth. Shiffrin still has a podium chance in Tuesday’s downhill and could win Thursday’s combined, where she’s global champion. But she won’t get the fistful that she could have.

It may be that the only Alpine medal will be the shock silver that Ryan Cochran-Siegle grabbed in the Super G.

The long-track speedskaters, all but invisible at the last two Games, were hoping for as many as five golds and a return to their days as a medal machine. But two of their best opportunities came up empty. Brittany Bowe was 10th in the women’s 1,500 meters, and Joey Mantia sixth in the men’s. There still are three good podium possibilities, with Erin Jackson in Sunday’s 500, Bowe in the 1,000, and the men’s team pursuit.

The male snowboarders have been underachieving with both of their PyeongChang titlists, White and slopestyler Red Gerard, finishing out of the money. But the women have produced handsomely with Chloe Kim’s repeat gold in halfpipe, Julia Marino’s slopestyle silver, and the two SBX victories.

The Americans so far have been able to check their boxes in figure skating, with Nathan Chen’s men’s gold and a team silver that could be upgraded if Russia’s Kamila Valieva’s previous doping positive is upheld. They’ll likely get a third medal from the dancers.

The US always has been a second-week squad at the Winter Games and that shouldn’t change this time. The freestyle skiers, who produced four medals in Korea, already have three with a surprise gold in mixed team aerials, plus silvers from Colby Stevenson in men’s big air and Jaelin Kauf in women’s moguls. There’ll likely be more as David Wise shoots for a third straight halfpipe gold and the aerialists go up again.

There should be two medals from Elana Meyers Taylor in women’s bobsled; both could be gold. Jessie Diggins, who made history last week with the first individual medal in women’s cross country, could repeat her 2018 gold in the team sprint.

The men’s and women’s curlers are very much in the medal mix. And the hockey teams both could make the podium, which has only happened twice. The women, who’ll take on Finland in Monday’s semis, are on track for a championship rematch with the Canadians, although struggling into the final four minutes with the Czechs in the quarterfinals was cause for concern.

The men, five of whom still are in their teens, got everyone’s attention with their 4-2 victory over Canada — only their fourth at the Games since 1920. If they beat Germany in Sunday’s group finale, the Yanks will be in the quarterfinals, with the medal round just ahead.

If the US cashes every chance that’s still out there, the tally could reach 25 medals, which would be two more than four years ago. That still won’t put the Americans close to the top of the table, but they haven’t been there since 2010 and only twice ever.

The Norwegians, who led the PyeongChang parade with 39, already have piled up 17, 10 of them from biathlon and cross-country. The Germans have 14, nine from luge and skeleton, with still more to come in bobsled. The Austrians, also at 14, have expanded their traditional Alpine base to win medals in luge and snowboarding.

And while the Russians aren’t allowed to use their name, flag, or anthem because of their past doping crimes, they haven’t gone away. They’re dead even at 13 with the Canadians, who have eight bronzes but only one gold, in snowboarding.

As more countries take the snow and ice sports seriously, the table at Olympus has become more diverse. Thirty countries won medals in 2018 and 22 claimed gold. This time, the numbers already are 26 and 20. When the Australians win a silver in skeleton, you know that the winter world is turning upside down.

