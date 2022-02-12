With the acquisition of versatile Derrick White, Celtics may have new “best five” closing quintet

Coach Ime Udoka had no reservations about turning to newly acquired guard Derrick White down the stretch of the 108-102 win. White played the final 17 minutes, 19 seconds, and he was joined by Tatum, Smart, Brown, and Robert Williams for the last 8:26.

Injuries and the obvious size limitations kept it from being used extensively, but it certainly had its appeal. When the Celtics faced the Nuggets on Friday night, a new “best five” closing quintet may have been introduced.

Two seasons ago the Celtics occasionally experimented with a “best five” closing lineup that consisted of Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Gordon Hayward, Kemba Walker, and Marcus Smart. It was a small, athletic, 3-point shooting, and defensively versatile group that created plenty of intrigue.

The Celtics trailed, 88-86, when that group was assembled early in the fourth quarter, and it finished the game with a 22-14 surge to secure Boston’s seventh straight win . Afterward, Udoka certainly made it sound like this five-man unit will share the floor as finishers more often than not.

“At the end of the game, you have four guys that can initiate or be a recipient of screens,” Udoka said. “Not a lot of people to hide guys on. They had some favorable matchups that we liked on Marcus or Derrick. We could run the offense through them or have them set the screens and they could be playmakers out of it, rolling or popping. Just using four guys with versatility out there that can do it on both ends obviously opens a lot of things up.”

During his first season in charge, Udoka has made it clear that he prefers to stick with what is working, both within a game’s tiny sample size, and when zooming out and seeing a bigger picture.

So he’s unlikely to disturb Boston’s dominant starting lineup of Tatum, Brown, Williams, Smart, and Al Horford anytime soon. That unit has outscored opponents by 27.2 points per 100 possessions, the best net rating in the NBA among five-man groups that have played at least 200 minutes together.

But when White steps in for Horford it will bring a different dynamic, with his speed, on-ball defense, and perimeter shooting providing unique threats. The defensive backcourt of Smart and White could be particularly perplexing for opposing offenses.

“You got me and him, two of the best defensive players in this league,” Smart said. “This team, we can do things with lineups where, over the past couple of years for us, [opponents have] kind of picked on a couple of guys because of our size. Not now.”

White received a crash course on the Celtics’ schemes Friday before being pushed into action. But Udoka, who was an assistant coach with the Spurs during White’s first two seasons with the team, felt comfortable giving White such a large workload in his debut because he knew White’s quick thinking and decision-making that had been “ingrained in him and been drilled” during his time in San Antonio would ensure that he did not seem out of place.

White also developed some chemistry with Tatum, Brown, and Smart when the four were teammates at the 2019 FIBA World Cup, and now he’s eager to build on it.

“Just try to make their lives easier, space the floor, create and make plays, compete defensively,” White said. “Lately, they’ve been pretty special at the defensive end so I just wanted to come in and not mess that up and try to help them out on that end as well. So just try to do a little bit of everything and play my game, and I think I’ll help the team.”

Two-way contract rookie Sam Hauser and veteran center Luke Kornet have been officially signed for the remainder of the season. That leaves the Celtics with three empty roster spots. The team is expected to explore the buyout market in the coming weeks, but with a fully healthy roster, and a regular rotation that has mostly been whittled to eight players by Udoka, there is not any great urgency to fill these open slots.

Adam Himmelsbach can be reached at adam.himmelsbach@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @adamhimmelsbach.