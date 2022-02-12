Women’s monobob leaves the gate with Canadian-turned-American Humphries on top

Kaillie Humphries , the reigning world champion who won three Olympic medals (including golds in 2010 and 2014) for Canada, posted a time of 1 minute, 4.44 seconds at Yanqing National Sliding Centre, taking the lead after the first of four runs. That put her 0.30 seconds ahead of German Laura Nolte , the reigning European champion in the two-woman discipline, and 0.68 seconds ahead of two others: Former Canadian teammate Christine de Bruin and American Elana Meyers Taylor , this season’s monobob World Series overall champion.

There was an American on top of the leaderboard after the first-ever Olympic run of the women’s monobob. An American by way of Calgary, Alberta.

Advertisement

Humphries competed as a Canadian for 16 years until 2018, when she accused national coach Todd Hays of emotional and mental harassment. (Hays previously coached the US as well, and was dismissed after the 2014 Games.) The most decorated woman in the sport’s history, with 13 world championship medals and five victories, began to compete for the US in September 2019 and became a US citizen in December. (She is married to former US bobsledder Travis Armbruster.)

Humphries surged in the latter half of the course, rising from eighth among the 20 sledders off the start to post the fastest time. Contrast that with Meyers Taylor, who faded to third after a record start following multiple cornering mistakes.

Competing in her fourth Games and seeking her fourth medal to go with two silvers and a bronze in two-women competition, the 37-year-old Meyers Taylor tested positive for the coronavirus two days after arriving in China. That scrapped plans for her to carry the American flag and lead Team USA into the Opening Ceremony, and forced her into quarantine for nearly a week.

Humphries and Meyers Taylor were instrumental in the addition of monobob to the Olympic rota; the two started driving four-man bobsleds against men in 2014 with hopes of getting four-woman added to the Olympic program. Four years later, monobob was chosen instead, out of concerns about depth in other, smaller programs.

Advertisement

One-person bobsleds date at least to the 1970s, but were mostly considered novelty contraptions until around 2005, when they caught on with a few folks in the bobsled and toboggan crowd at St. Moritz. In 2008, some of them formed the world’s first monobob club.

In 2016, monobob was contested by boys and girls at the Youth Olympic Games in Lillehammer. In 2018, the Women’s Monobob World Series appeared on the World Cup circuit.

Following a second run later Sunday, medals will be awarded in the new event on Monday — just after the Super Bowl on NBC. The traditional two-woman competition starts Friday.

Ryan Cochran-Siegle out of giant slalom

There’ll be no second Olympic medal for Vermont native Ryan Cochran-Siegle, who failed to complete his first of two runs in the men’s giant slalom on Sunday. The surprise silver medalist in the men’s Super G failed to reach the second of four time checks after trailing by more than a second at the first, becoming the seventh of the first 27 skiers to DNF.

The race was contested in snowy conditions that postponed skiing slopestyle qualifying and canceled the second of three training runs for Tuesday’s women’s downhill. Visibility was an issue, with Italian Luca de Aliprandini saying “you can’t see anything” after his first run.

Advertisement

Favorite Marco Odermatt of Switzerland held the lead after the run, with the second to follow later Sunday. Stefan Brennsteiner of Austria was 0.04 seconds behind, and world champion Mathieu Faivre of France was 0.08 behind in third.

US holds third, fourth in ice dance

Madison Chock and Evan Bates arrived in Beijing as the national champions from a country that’s medaled in ice dancing the last four Olympics. They started their quest toward the podium by spinning and skating in unison to the music of Billie Eilish. With Chock in a sparkly lime green dress and her partner’s black jacket showing flashes of the same color on the inside, they performed well but not their best — mostly because of a slip during a compulsory pattern that Chock attributed to skating into a rut in the ice.

As Chock explained her one clear mistake in the rhythm dance portion of the competition — and after Bates offered assurance that their skate wasn’t “that bad, obviously” — a television screen behind her showed fellow Americans Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue waiting to hear their score. Chock glanced back as the new standings appeared on the screen. Hubbell and Donohue’s mark of 87.13 overtook Chock and Bates (84.14) for third place heading into Monday’s free dance.

These duos, who have for years battled for ice dancing supremacy in the United States, each have medal potential in Beijing. But there might not be room on the podium for both.

“It’s certainly familiar territory for us,” Chock said. “This is a rivalry that we’ve had for the past 11 years, so it feels like it’s always felt. They’re strong competitors, as are we. It’s just whoever performs best on the day.”

Advertisement

France’s Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron, who are four-time world champions, broke their own world record with a 90.83. The 2018 Olympic silver medalists delivered a mesmerizing performance, combining fluidity with occasional sharpness as they skated perfectly in sync wearing matching burgundy. The Russian Olympic Committee’s Victoria Sinitsina and Nikita Katsalapov, the reigning world champions, also shined with an 88.85.

Barring mistakes, the fight will be for third, with the American duos batting peers from the Russian Olympic Committee (Alexandra Stepanova and Ivan Bukin, 84.09), Canada (world bronze medalists Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, 83.52) and Italy (Charlene Guignard and Marco Fabbri, 82.68).

Former snowboarder levels sexual allegations at US coach

Callan Chythlook-Sifsof, who competed with the national team in snowboard cross for about a decade, including at the 2010 Vancouver Games, said in a series of Instagram posts Friday that Peter Foley, the longtime coach of the US snowboarding team, took “naked photos of female athletes for over a decade.”

She described a broad culture of sexual misconduct, including an episode in which Foley, she said, made sexual remarks toward her and another snowboarder.

“I was totally surprised by the allegations,” Foley, who is in China for the Winter Olympics, told The New York Times. “I vehemently deny the allegations. I’ve been doing my best to concentrate on supporting the athletes at the Olympics.”

Advertisement

Chythlook-Sifsof also accused Hagen Kearney, an American snowboarder who competed Thursday, of repeatedly harassing her in 2014 with a racial epithet. Kearney said on Instagram that he had apologized for what he described as disgusting and stupid behavior. He added that he “faced being let go from the US team” as a result of using the epithet.

Chythlook-Sifsof, now 32, left the team in 2014. She did not immediately respond to a request for an interview.

A spokesperson for the federation, Tom Horrocks, said in a statement the allegations are being investigated. Jacobellis and Baumgartner each defended Foley after winning gold Saturday, with the Vermonter saying “my 20 years on the team, I can speak very highly of his character, and he’s always been supporting me through everything that I’ve gone through.”

Baumgartner said that Foley was “like a father” to him, and that “I can’t speak any higher of that man.”

Mikaela Shiffrin, Sofia Goggia make statement in downhill training

For ski racers as talented and successful as Mikaela Shiffrin and Sofia Goggia, the first of three scheduled downhill training runs would not be a significant event under normal circumstances, but their trips though fog and the occasional flittering snowflakes were vital. For Shiffrin, because she still isn’t sure whether she’ll enter the downhill on Tuesday. For defending champion Goggia, because she hasn’t competed since badly injuring her left knee and leg in a crash on Jan. 23.

“Today gives me a little bit more positivity,” said Shiffrin, a two-time Olympic gold medalist who faltered in each of the first three Alpine events. “I would love to race this downhill, so that’s the plan. But ... we’re going to have to see how things go as the days progress.”

She had not trained, let alone raced, on downhill skis since finishing 38th in the World Cup stop at Lake Louise, Alberta, on Dec. 4.

“It felt strong and solid. And I was in a good position,” said Shiffrin.

Goggia, meanwhile, was supposed to carry Italy’s flag in the opening ceremony but delayed her arrival in China to try to rehab and get ready to ski after partially tearing a ligament in her left knee and sustaining a “minor fracture” in that leg, along with tendon damage, during a super-G at Cortina d’Ampezzo.

If not for being hurt, she would have been an overwhelming favorite to collect another gold. Consider: Goggia has won the last eight World Cup downhills she finished, a streak that began in December 2020.

After her first trip down a course known as “The Rock,” she lifted her ski poles to her helmet, looked skyward and smiled. Speaking with reporters in Italian a little while later, she kept using the same word, over and over: “bellissima” — meaning “very beautiful.”

“I’m happy that, at the start, I wasn’t afraid,” she said, her knee wrapped with a compression sock and athletic tape. “I wasn’t overwhelmed by terror, which I thought might be the case during the days leading up to it.”

Her competitors, Shiffrin among them, were happy to see Goggia back at it.

“She’s probably the toughest person I ever met. She just skied smart. She skied smooth. She looks,” Shiffrin said, “like Sofia Goggia.”

Snowy conditions canceled the second downhill training run, with the last scheduled for Monday ahead of Tuesday’s race.

Snowboarder offers sorrey to fellow Canadian

Slopestyle gold medalist Max Parrot said fellow Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris apologized for saying Parrot only won because of questionable Olympic judging. Parrot acknowledged to The Associated Press that he failed to fully execute a grab on the first jump of the slopestyle course Monday and said he was lucky the judges didn’t see it. He maintains he still had the best run of the day and earned his first Olympic gold.

McMorris finished third, but told CBC on Friday he deserved to beat Parrot and Chinese silver medalist Su Yiming. Parrot said there were no hard feelings over McMorris’ comments.

“He actually came to me earlier today and he apologized for his non-sportsmanship,” Parrot said. “I told him no worries.”

China goes gold in speedskating

Gao Tingyu thrilled the host country by becoming the first Chinese man to claim an Olympic gold medal in speedskating, winning the 500 meters. Gao added to the bronze medal he took in the 500 at the 2018 Pyeongchang Games. The silver went to Cha Min Kyu of South Korea, whose time of 34.39 gave him a matching medal to the silver he won four years ago in Pyeongchang. Wataru Morishige of Japan took the bronze in 34.49 . . . The Boe brothers packed a 1-3 punch on the biathlon course. Johannes Thingnes Boe, the younger of the Norwegian siblings, skied fast enough over the 10-kilometer course to overcome a missed target and win sprint gold in 24 minutes, 0.4 seconds. Older brother Tarjei Boe, who also won gold in the mixed relay alongside his younger brother, took bronze. Quentin Fillon Maillet of France took the silver medal, 25.5 seconds behind Johannes Thingnes Boe . . . Germany’s Hannah Neise was a surprise skeleton women’s champion. The 21-year-old who won the junior world title last year rallied in the final two heats to outpace her closest pursuers, Jaclyn Narracott of Australia and Kimberley Bos of the Netherlands. Neise has never won a World Cup, European championship, or world championship medal . . . Marius Lindvik of Norway won ski jumping gold on the large hill by holding off normal hill champion Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan. Lindvik jumped 140 meters on his final jump and earned 296.1 points overall, ahead of Kobayashi’s 292.8. Karl Geiger of Germany finished third . . . The Russian cross-country skiing team started strong and finished strong in the women’s four-person relay, winning another Olympic gold medal. The Germans briefly took the lead on the last lap, with Russian skier Veronika Stepanova just behind Sofie Krehl. But Stepanova pulled away on the final climb and won in 53 minutes, 41 seconds. Germany took silver, 18.2 seconds behind. Sweden edged Finland for bronze.