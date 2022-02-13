Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem perform at star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show

Snoop Dogg, sporting a bright blue track suit, kicked off the star-studded performances with his iconic 90s hit “The Next Episode” accompanied by legendary rapper Dr. Dre — who segued into his classic “California Love.”

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and a few surprise performers brought hip hop and rap centerstage as the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Fans of 90s hip hop wouldn’t have minded seeing the Super Bowl LVI halftime show head into overtime.

Mary J. Blige was up next, dressed head-to-toe in silver sequins to perform a high-energy rendition of her hit “Family Affair.”

Advertisement

50 cent surprised fans as he entered the stage hanging upside down to perform “In Da Club.” Anderson .Paak also made a surprise appearance on the drums.

Kendrick Lamar, also among the night’s headliners, performed “m.A.A.d City” and “Alright,” followed by Eminem, who performed “Lose Yourself” surrounded by a rock band. At one point, he took a knee in apparent tribute to Colin Kaepernick’s protests.

Dr. Dre sat down in front of a piano for the final number, performing “Still D.R.E.” as an explosion of fireworks lit up the sky.

The halftime stage was set with a lit-up cityscape, featuring vintage convertibles and a replica of the sculpture outside of the Compton Courthouse.

Watch clips from the halftime show:

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.