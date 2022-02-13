fb-pixel Skip to main content

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem perform at star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show

By Brittany Bowker Globe Staff,Updated February 13, 2022, 33 minutes ago
Snoop Dogg performs during the Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show.Kevin C. Cox/Getty

Fans of 90s hip hop wouldn’t have minded seeing the Super Bowl LVI halftime show head into overtime.

Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and a few surprise performers brought hip hop and rap centerstage as the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Snoop Dogg, sporting a bright blue track suit, kicked off the star-studded performances with his iconic 90s hit “The Next Episode” accompanied by legendary rapper Dr. Dre — who segued into his classic “California Love.”

Mary J. Blige was up next, dressed head-to-toe in silver sequins to perform a high-energy rendition of her hit “Family Affair.”

50 cent surprised fans as he entered the stage hanging upside down to perform “In Da Club.” Anderson .Paak also made a surprise appearance on the drums.

Kendrick Lamar, also among the night’s headliners, performed “m.A.A.d City” and “Alright,” followed by Eminem, who performed “Lose Yourself” surrounded by a rock band. At one point, he took a knee in apparent tribute to Colin Kaepernick’s protests.

Dr. Dre sat down in front of a piano for the final number, performing “Still D.R.E.” as an explosion of fireworks lit up the sky.

The halftime stage was set with a lit-up cityscape, featuring vintage convertibles and a replica of the sculpture outside of the Compton Courthouse.

Brittany Bowker can be reached at brittany.bowker@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @brittbowker and on Instagram @brittbowker.

