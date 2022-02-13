Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem perform at star-studded Super Bowl LVI halftime show

Fans of 90s hip hop wouldn’t have minded seeing the Super Bowl LVI halftime show head into overtime.
Snoop Dogg, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and a few surprise performers brought hip hop and rap centerstage as the Los Angeles Rams faced off against the Cincinnati Bengals at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.
Snoop Dogg, sporting a bright blue track suit, kicked off the star-studded performances with his iconic 90s hit “The Next Episode” accompanied by legendary rapper Dr. Dre — who segued into his classic “California Love.”
Mary J. Blige was up next, dressed head-to-toe in silver sequins to perform a high-energy rendition of her hit “Family Affair.”
50 cent surprised fans as he entered the stage hanging upside down to perform “In Da Club.” Anderson .Paak also made a surprise appearance on the drums.
. @AndersonPaak on the drums! #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/bXTqiDNavZ— Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) February 14, 2022
Kendrick Lamar, also among the night’s headliners, performed “m.A.A.d City” and “Alright,” followed by Eminem, who performed “Lose Yourself” surrounded by a rock band. At one point, he took a knee in apparent tribute to Colin Kaepernick’s protests.
Dr. Dre sat down in front of a piano for the final number, performing “Still D.R.E.” as an explosion of fireworks lit up the sky.
The halftime stage was set with a lit-up cityscape, featuring vintage convertibles and a replica of the sculpture outside of the Compton Courthouse.
Watch clips from the halftime show:
Dre Day. @KendrickLamar @DrDre #PepsiHalftime pic.twitter.com/W9tFZfSRsf— NFL (@NFL) February 14, 2022
Bruh!! If someone told me back in the day, they would be crip walking during a Super Bowl halftime show, I would say they were crazy!!! Man, this show felt good!!! #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/bWjM7f92Er— Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) February 14, 2022
Yall already know @50cent wasn't gonna let the homie Em go all the way to the Superbowl without backup.💪 #SuperBowl #HalfTimeShow pic.twitter.com/DKGOPgo383— The Evolve (@TheEvolveYt) February 14, 2022
Eminem kneeling during the halftime show after they said he wasn't allowed to. Man has yet to drop it👑#Eminem #PepsiHalftime #HalftimeShow pic.twitter.com/69FyKF0Eb9— OctaviaSkyReaper (@SkaiRipa1697) February 14, 2022
Mary J. Blige is stunning 😍 #PepsiHalftime #SuperBowl pic.twitter.com/ilGpETVjlQ— 🅱️en Jerry (@BenJeRrY02) February 14, 2022
