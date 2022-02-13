The Boston SciFi Film Festival returns with an all-new hybrid format

After going virtual in 2021, the annual Boston SciFi Film Festival & Marathon is back for its 47th installment from Feb. 16-21 with a new hybrid format. Over the festival’s six days, attendees will have the opportunity to view a total of 70 short films, 30 feature films, and 10 workshops and panels, according to a press release. Certain films will be available to stream virtually, and the rest will be shown in-person at the Somerville Theatre in Davis Square.

“We consider the virtual world just like another theater so we’re programming it accordingly,” the festival director and founder, Garen Daly, said. “You could literally go to see something at 5 at the Somerville Theatre, and then go home and wake up at 4 in the morning and… watch something virtually.”

The films include “Jason and the Argonauts,” “The Day the Earth Stood Still,” “Beyond the Wasteland,” and “Karmalink,” the first sci-fi film to be made in Cambodia..

The Boston SciFi Film Festival & Marathon, which stands as the longest running genre festival in the United States, traces back to the Orson Welles Festival of Horror and Science Fiction in 1972, Daly said. In 1976 the festival rebranded under its current name and added its signature 24-hour movie marathon.

“This is a binge view, with 800 of the closest friends that you only meet once a year,” Daly said. “We have people who have known each other for 40 years and have only seen each other 40 times.”

Daly added that this year’s marathon, which takes place Feb. 20-21, noon to noon, will feature four 35 millimeter projections and one 70 millimeter projection. While he used to make it through the entire 24 hours, Daly said, now, “I’m too damn old for that.”

Daly said the festival highlights a different topic every year, and this year the focus is film composers.

“We are doing two panels this year, one is with composers and one is female composers,” Daly said. The latter a response to the lack of representation of female composers in cinema. According to 2019 research from USC’s Annenberg Inclusion Initiative, only 1.4 percent of composers across 1,200 popular films from 2007-2018 were female.

Tickets for the Boston SciFi Film Festival & Marathon start at $15 and are available at bostonscifi.com.

Sam Trottenberg can be reached at sam.trottenberg@globe.com.