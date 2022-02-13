Watch some of the most memorable ads from Super Bowl LVI

Here’s a look at some of the most memorable ads from the big game.

NBC, which aired the showdown, sold more than 70 spots, with some costing as much as $7 million for 30 seconds, according to the network.

The Rams may have beat the Bengals on Sunday for Super Bowl LVI. But for many, the real contest was in the commercials.

Chevy Silverado

Fans of the show “The Sopranos” probably left Super Bowl LVI with the new all-electric Chevy Silverado on their minds. The 60-second commercial hooked viewers through the “Sopranos” theme song, and featured Jamie-Lynn Sigler and Robert Iler reprising their roles as Tony Soprano’s children, Meadow and AJ. The commercial was helmed by the show’s creator David Chase, according to Rolling Stone.

Sam Adams

The Boston Dynamics robots made an appearance during a Sam Adams commercial, which featured “Your Cousin From Boston” — as it always does during the Super Bowl — offering a cold one to one of the robots.

BMW

BMW showed Arnold Schwarzenegger as Zeus, the god of the sky (or in this commercial, the god of lightning) whose wife, Salma Hayek Pinault, gives him the EV BMW iX to spice up retirement.

Toyota

Toyota enlisted a trio of famous “Joneses” — Leslie Jones, Tommy Lee Jones, and Rashida Jones — to introduce the 2022 Tundra. At the end, Nick Jonas joins the trio.

Lay’s

Paul Rudd and Seth Rogen reminisced comedically on the “good times” they’ve had over Lay’s — including being kidnapped by a stalker and Rogen’s marriage to a creepy ghost.

Material from the Associated Press was used in this report.













