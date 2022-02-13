15-year old boy arrested on gun, vehicle theft charges in Dorchester

A 15-year-old boy was arrested on gun charges after police found him driving a stolen vehicle in Dorchester Friday afternoon, officials said.
The teen, whose identity was not released because of his age, was charged with illegal possession of a firearm, carrying a loaded firearm, receiving a stolen motor vehicle, and several other charges, Boston police said in a statement.
He is expected to be arraigned in Dorchester Juvenile Court.
Officers were on patrol near 10 Helen St. on Fridaywhen they saw a vehicle stopped on the side of the road with damage to two wheels and on the driver’s side, police said. The officers spoke with the 15-year-old driver, who was unlicensed, and learned that the vehicle had been reported stolen.
Advertisement
After removing the teen from the vehicle, officers performed a pat-frisk and found a loaded 9mm Smith and Wesson SW9VE handgun with a defaced serial number in his jacket pocket, the statement said.
Maysoon Khan can be reached at maysoon.khan@globe.com.