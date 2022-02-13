Black abolitionist David Walker forged a fiery, fearless legacy

But Walker’s 1829 pamphlet, an “Appeal to the Colored Citizens of the World,” was a revolutionary document that lit a fire under the growing abolition movement, which found a home in Boston, and terrified Southern slaveholders.

David Walker’s livelihood and residence didn’t set him apart from many Bostonians in the early 19th century. He owned a used-clothing shop on what is now City Hall Plaza and lived in a vibrant, Black community on Beacon Hill, only a long stone’s throw away.

America had never read anything like it.

“My object is, if possible, to awaken in the breasts of my afflicted, degraded, and slumbering brethren a spirit of inquiry and investigation respecting our miseries and wretchedness in this Republican Land of Liberty,” Walker wrote.

Walker’s call for freedom, abolitionist Frederick Douglass said, “startled the land like a trump of coming judgment.”

Walker, who died in 1830 at age 34, is not widely known today, although a plaque marks his home on Joy Street. But when the “Appeal” was published, its message was a clarion call for free Black people, who embraced its demand for civil rights, and the enslaved, who were read clandestine copies smuggled into Southern ports by Black sailors who had passed through Boston.

Government officials in Georgia were so alarmed by the “Appeal” that they offered a $10,000 bounty for Walker’s capture; $1,000 if dead.

The “Appeal” made a broad intellectual and moral case for racial equality, assailing an America that embraced religion but also could rationalize the immorality of slavery.

A religious man, Walker was born in Wilmington, N.C., and moved to Boston in 1825, where he settled on the north slope of Beacon Hill. He was active in the African Methodist Episcopal Church and helped found the Massachusetts General Colored Association.

Walker, who reportedly died of tuberculosis, was buried in a possibly segregated, now-vanished cemetery off Dorchester Street in South Boston. His son, Edwin, became one of the first two Black lawmakers elected to the Massachusetts Legislature.

Walker’s legacy, although often overshadowed among the great abolitionists, is gaining increasing notice through the growing efforts of activists, historians, and others who are drawn to his remarkable story.





