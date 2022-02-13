Christian is energetic and loves to play outside

Christian likes to play outside and enjoys driving around on his tractor.

Christian likes to play outside and enjoys driving his tractor as well as jumping on the trampoline. In the summer months, Christian really likes to go swimming.

Those who know Christian would say that he can be very helpful, especially in his foster home. Christian started kindergarten this school year and has several friends he likes to play with.

Christian would benefit from being placed in a two-parent household with older children or no other children. He would do well with parents that are active and enjoy the outdoors. Christian responds best to a very patient and calm environment with clear expectations and structure.

It would also be best if there were no pets in the home.

Christian is legally free for adoption, and interested families should be open to two visits per year with his birth parents and continued contact with his adult sister.

Can I adopt?

If you’re at least 18 years old, have a stable source of income, and room in your heart, you may be a perfect match to adopt a waiting child.

Adoptive parents can be single, married, or partnered; experienced or not; renters or homeowners; LGBTQ+ singles and couples.

As an adoptive parent, you won’t have to pay any fees, adoption from foster care is completely free in Massachusetts.

The process to adopt a child from foster care includes training, interviews, and home visits to determine if adoption is right for you. These steps will help match you with a child or sibling group that your family will fit well with.

To learn more about adoption from foster care, call the Massachusetts Adoption Resource Exchange (MARE) at 617-964-6273 or visit www.mareinc.org. Start the process today and give a waiting child a permanent place to call home.