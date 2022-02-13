Julie Saul, Effervescent New York Gallerist, Is Dead at 67

Ms. Saul, who was educated as an art historian, had been working at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York in the early 1980s when she teamed with Nancy Lieberman, an art director working in advertising, to sell photography out of Lieberman’s Upper West Side apartment. They were young and entrepreneurial, and, as Lieberman pointed out, in those days you could start a gallery on a shoestring.

The cause was acute myeloid leukemia, said her sister and only immediate survivor, Linda Saul-Sena.

Julie Saul, an energetic and outspoken longtime New York gallerist who championed, often fiercely, photographers like Sally Gall, Andrew Bush and Arne Svenson, as well as multimedia artists like Sarah Anne Johnson, Maira Kalman and Roz Chast, died Feb. 4 at her family’s home in Tampa, Fla. She was 67.

Their first artists were Gall, who makes sensuous investigations of the natural world, from clouds to caves to bugs; Zeke Berman, whose surrealist tableaus tread a line between sculpture and photography; and Bush, who would become known for a wide-ranging body of work.

A windfall from an estate gave the pair the seed money to open a gallery in the New York neighborhood of SoHo. Five extraordinary prints they found in an attic — by early-20th-century greats Paul Outerbridge, Tina Modotti and Edward Weston — sold quickly.

Their first show, in May 1986, was of Bush’s work, lush and evocative domestic interiors from a crumbling Irish country house.

In 2013, a show by Svenson drew a storm of controversy. (By then, Ms. Saul was on her own as a gallerist, having shifted, along with the rest of the art world in the 1990s, from SoHo to the Chelsea neighborhood.) Inspired by the Alfred Hitchcock movie “Rear Window,” Svenson had taken a series of photographs from his apartment of the inhabitants of the new glass-walled building that had gone up across the street from him in the city’s Tribeca neighborhood. Called “The Neighbors,” the portraits were intimate and tender — the curve of a man’s back, a child’s hand, a small dog gazing up at his owner — but there were no faces or identifying details.

Just before the show opened, the family of one of the subjects, alerted by an article in a small downtown newspaper that identified their building, filed a cease-and-desist order against the show and a lawsuit against Svenson claiming invasion of privacy.

What followed, as Svenson put it, was tabloid bedlam. Television crews parked outside the gallery and his apartment, and he was pilloried as a villain and a creep (he was also held up as a hero of First Amendment rights).

Ms. Saul became his vociferous defender.

“Let’s charge forward,” he recalled her telling him. She appeared on morning television shows on his behalf, inviting audiences to come see, as he remembered, “these beautiful photographs” and providing her gallery’s hours.

“She had been so strident in defending my rights to take these photos and her right to show them,” Svenson said. “And then to appear on television and invite everyone to Chelsea just normalized it all.”

The case was resolved in Svenson’s favor in 2015.

Ms. vSaul was also a vocal critic and could be jaw-droppingly frank, as Gall — who exhibited with Ms. Saul for 33 years, longer than any other artist — recalled: “I had been photographing water and waves for years, and Julie at one point said, ‘You got to quit; you’ve seen one wave, you’ve seen them all.’ Sometimes I’d say to her, ‘I can’t believe you just said that out loud!’”

By the early 2000s, Ms. Saul had broadened her gallery’s scope from photography. She scooped up Kalman, a mischievous artist, illustrator and author, in late 2001 after Kalman and Rick Meyerowitz’s “Newyorkistan” map — a delirious sendup of the city’s tribalism — appeared on the cover of The New Yorker. Kalman had never shown in a gallery before.

“I had never wanted to be in the art world,” she said. “I thought it was a daunting place. But Julie took me in and protected me like a hen with her chick.”

The work Kalman exhibited with Ms. Saul was mostly her paintings. However, they often strayed from traditional gallery practices. In 2005, Kalman, Ms. Saul and Isaac Mizrahi, a fashion designer and cabaret singer, performed together at the New York Public Library in a song cycle written by composer Nico Muhly and based on Strunk & White’s “The Elements of Style,” the beloved grammar primer, which Kalman illustrated that same year.

“For all the years I was doing fashion shows,” Mizrahi said, “I was trying to tell a story about a self-made woman, who was wily and smart and wickedly funny, and in the end what I realized is that it was Julie.”

Julie Meredith Saul was born Dec. 31, 1954, in Tampa. Her mother, Joan (Perlman) Saul, was a homemaker, and her father, Marvin William Saul, was a garment manufacturer.

She earned a bachelor’s degree in art history from Newcomb College, the coordinate women’s college of Tulane University in New Orleans, in 1976, and a master’s in art history and archaeology from New York University’s Institute of Fine Arts in 1982. In between degrees, she was assistant director and then director of the Tampa Bay Art Center.

Ms. Saul closed her Chelsea gallery in 2019 when she lost her lease.