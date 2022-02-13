Lexington residential facility management says it’s cooperating in police shooting investigation

On Saturday, Ryan said the Hancock Street property owned by the Eliot organization houses three residents, who are cared for by visiting nurses and other staff.

A Lexington officer shot and killed the man, who was staying at Eliot Community Human Services’ property at 98 Hancock St., during a confrontation Saturday afternoon, according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan.

The organization that owns and manages a Lexington residential facility where a 35-year-old man lived before he was fatally shot by police Saturday said it is cooperating with the investigation into his death.

In a brief statement to the Globe Sunday afternoon, the Lexington-based Eliot Community Human Services, said “our focus is on the safety and well-being of the residents who live in the home.”

Advertisement

Eliot thanked the Lexington community in the statement.

“We want to express our deep appreciation to the Lexington community for their support during this difficult time,” the statement said.

On Saturday officers went to the scene after they received a 911 call around 12:30 p.m. from a jogger, who reported seeing a man at a window of the Eliot facility begging for someone to call police, Ryan said. The man, the jogger told police, said another man was trying to kill him.

Police found the 35-year-old man standing in the facility’s driveway brandishing a knife, according to Ryan.

Over the course of “a number of minutes,” the man approached officers into the nearby rotary, and they repeatedly asked him to stop and drop the weapon, Ryan said.

They also fired bean bag projectiles at the man, which knocked him down a few times, but he kept getting back up, according to Ryan.

During the confrontation, an officer fell to the ground, Ryan said, and the man approached that officer.

Another Lexington officer then shot the man with his service weapon, Ryan said. The man, who has not been identified, was taken to a local hospital where he later died.

Advertisement

Several officers were also transported to an area hospital, though their conditions have not been disclosed.

Officials did not release any new information in the investigation Sunday.

John Hilliard can be reached at john.hilliard@globe.com.