Southshore and Cape could see up to 5 inches of snow Sunday afternoon and overnight

The radar loop below shows a stream of moisture paralleling the coastline moving from the southwest towards the Northeast. This area will become a bit enhanced this evening and the first part of the overnight with some additional accumulation of snow for most of you, heaviest south of Boston.

This morning a general snowfall of one to two inches with a few spots west of Boston receiving nearly 3 inches will continue this evening and overnight. This morning snow was caused by colder air bumping up against the mild conditions to our South creating lift in the atmosphere. At times the snow came down moderately and has now transitioned into periodic flakes.

More moisture was streaming north towards New England Sunday afternoon.

In terms of additional snowfall, it will ultimately be determined by the western extent of this plume and how long the snow lasts. I’m expecting another two or so inches of snow around the Boston area but it could be as much as three or even four if there’s some overnight enhancement. To the South, the amounts could pile up to a solid five inches. Those of you in eastern Norfolk and Plymouth counties have the best chance of the highest snow totals. Further north and west of Route 495, I’m not expecting much in the way of additional snowfall. The snow will be light and fluffy allowing for easy cleanup.

By sunrise Monday the snow will have ended in greater Boston but may still continue over the cape in the islands for a couple of hours before clearing takes over. The earliest commuters will have the slowest travel. There’ll be a notable chill in the air for the start of the work week with temperatures struggling towards 20° along with a bit of wind. The cold will peak Monday night and early Tuesday as temperatures fall down into the upper single digits and lower teens. This blast of Arctic air is not long lived already Tuesday afternoon temperatures will rebound towards 30°.

Monday early afternoon temperatures will be well below average for mid-February. WeatherBELL

The middle of the work week brings back above average temperatures and it gets even milder from there. By the end of the week, I expect rain to wash away much of the snow along with temperatures in the 50s. It will turn colder thereafter as we conclude the third week of the month.