North Kingstown, R.I. man charged with DUI after head-on collision leaving two juveniles injured

A North Kingstown, R.I. man was arrested Saturday night on charges including driving under the influence after a head-on collision in Exeter, R.I. that left two juveniles injured, one critically, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The collision occurred on Ten Road at Arcadia Road in Exeter and both the juvenile driver and passenger were transported to the hospital.

Alexander Krajewski, 30, who was not injured, faces charges of two counts of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury and two counts of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury.