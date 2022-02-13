fb-pixel Skip to main content

North Kingstown, R.I. man charged with DUI after head-on collision leaving two juveniles injured

By Ramsey Khalifeh Globe Correspondent,Updated February 13, 2022, 19 minutes ago

A North Kingstown, R.I. man was arrested Saturday night on charges including driving under the influence after a head-on collision in Exeter, R.I. that left two juveniles injured, one critically, according to Rhode Island State Police.

The collision occurred on Ten Road at Arcadia Road in Exeter and both the juvenile driver and passenger were transported to the hospital.

Alexander Krajewski, 30, who was not injured, faces charges of two counts of driving to endanger resulting in personal injury and two counts of driving under the influence resulting in serious bodily injury.

The two vehicles involved in the crash sustained major damage and were towed from the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

Advertisement

No further details were released.


Ramsey Khalifeh can be reached at ramsey.khalifeh@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video