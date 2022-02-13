Sherborn teen killed in Dover crash Saturday identified by high school principal

A Sherborn teenager who died in a car crash Saturday morning was identified Sunday as Owen Bingham, a senior at Dover Sherborn High School, by the school’s principal, John Smith.

Bingham, 18, a captain on the school’s golf team that won a state championship last fall, was described by Smith as “a strong student” who had been accepted to Lafayette University.

“Most importantly Owen was a loyal friend to many and he was beloved by all of his teachers throughout his years in the Dover Sherborn School System,” Smith said in a statement. “He had a big personality, a wonderful sense of humor and made the lives of all around him better. We are heartbroken.”