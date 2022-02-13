Snowy Sunday to lead into a cold Valentine’s Day, but warmer week ahead

Light snow began falling Sunday morning and will briefly pause in the afternoon, weather service meteorologist Torry Gaucher said. But it will begin falling again by late afternoon and through the evening.

And the return to winter promises to lead into a frigid Valentine’s Day.

After an unseasonably warm, spring-like Saturday, snow is falling across the state Sunday with up to 4 inches expected in Boston and potentially 6 in the Plymouth area, according to the National Weather Service in Norton.

“That may throw people off, who thought it was going to snow throughout the entire day,” Gaucher said.

There will be a widespread 2 to 3 inches of snow across the state — with the highest accumulations expected in parts of Plymouth and the lowest in the most western parts of Massachusetts, where the accumulation will likely be just about an inch.

“As the wind kind of changes directions and comes off the ocean water just off of Plymouth County, it can help to produce snow growth,” Gaucher said.

In Boston and Worcester, the snow accumulation will likely reach 3 to 4 inches.

The snowfall will start wrapping up on Valentine’s Day morning, when some slick areas will likely remain for the morning commute. The day will be mainly cloudy with clearing in the afternoon.

The snow will likely linger the longest, into late morning and early afternoon, on Cape Cod and the Islands.

“We are gonna start to notice the clouds pulling away throughout the day, but it’s going to remain chilly,” Gaucher said. In the higher terrain of Worcester County, it will be in the upper 10s to low 20s.

In Boston, it is expected to reach the mid-20s.

Tuesday will be another cold day with highs in the upper 20s to low 30s, he said. But by Wednesday, temperatures will likely rise into the mid-40s.

The warmest day of the week is expected on Thursday with temperatures reaching the upper 50s to possibly low 60s, though that may come with rain.

“A complete 180 from what we had on Saturday,” he said. “The only caveat is with Thursday, while it is going to be warm, it is also coming with a chance for showers. You get to have the high temperature, but mother nature might be cruel with some rain.”

Sofia Saric