Thousands march in annual Winter Walk to shed light on Boston’s homelessness crisis

“We want people to remember that every human being is deserving of dignity and respect,” said Ari Barbanell, executive director of the march’s namesake nonprofit. “One of the most important parts of this event is that we’re walking shoulder to shoulder, housed and homeless. You don’t know who slept in a bed last night and who didn’t.”

The Winter Walk, as the annual march is known, had thousands of participants briefly stall traffic from Copley Square to Boston Common as they held signs and banners bearing the demonstration’s central theme: “Ending homelessness is within our reach.”

A sea of demonstrators marched through the snow-covered sidewalks of Back Bay and downtown Boston Sunday morning in a bid to raise public awareness of the city’s mounting homelessness crisis.

Barbanell said more than 2,500 people had signed up for the march in advance and dozens of current or formerly homeless people walked along with them.

For about an hour, families with young children in tow, high school students, and organizers trudged through a persistent snowfall, their ranks stretching multiple city blocks. The wintry weather made their message even more pertinent, they said.

“I know how hard it is to be out here on a day like today in the snow, how cold it gets,” said Bob, a Boston resident who declined to give his last name but was featured in a video presentation at Copley Square describing a period in his life when he did not have housing. “I went through it. And I know that no one deserves to live like that.”

The march has grown exponentially since it was founded in 2016 by Boston-based tech entrepreneur Paul English, said Barbanell. The Winter Walk partners with a number of beneficiary organizations — including Boston Medical Center, Pine Street Inn, and the St. Francis House — which receive the funds raised by the march to bolster their work addressing the crisis.

“It brings enormous visibility to the issue, and in turn it brings in very much needed resources to our program,” said Alicia Ianiere, chief advancement officer at Family Aid Boston, one of the walk’s beneficiary groups. “Just that image of thousands of people walking through the city, side by side, it gets people’s attention.”

The march, which was held virtually last year due to COVID-19, has taken on new, more urgent meaning during the pandemic, demonstrators said.

Many pointed to the former homeless encampment known as Mass and Cass, saying the crisis there helped push the issues of homelessness and addiction into full view of city officials and Boston area residents.

And, they said, the volatile pandemic-era economy has brought what once seemed like an impossibility for some middle-class people alarmingly close to reality.

“The pandemic brought some people who never thought they could get that close to homelessness closer to the idea of what that can feel like, because the line is so thin,” said Barbanell.

A brief speaking program featuring Mayor Michelle Wu preceded the march, and a small group of protestors railed against the city’s vaccination mandate from afar when she concluded her remarks.

Jack Travers, a longtime teacher at Boston College High School in Dorchester, attended the march Sunday with a contingent of fellow teachers and students from the school. It was his first time attending the event, but said it supplements the school’s programs that aim to teach students about homelessness.

“[Learning about homelessness] is a constant theme of programs we have at the school,” said Travers. ”It’s part of our mission to talk about this issue, and generate awareness and empathy in our students and ourselves that we can carry with us for the rest of our lives.”

Andrew Brinker can be reached at andrew.brinker@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter at @andrewnbrinker.