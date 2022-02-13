Westford boy, 11, injured in N.H. snowmobile crash

An 11-year-old boy from Westford was ejected from a snowmobile Saturday afternoon on an icy lake in New Hampshire and suffered “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,” officials said.
The boy had been riding a snowmobile around 4 p.m. on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, accompanied by three others, when he attempted to negotiate a “dangerous pressure ridge,” the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. The vehicle flipped, ejecting the boy and leaving him seriously injured, the statement said.
The release did not indicate whether the riders with the boy were children or adults, and Fish and Game officials could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.
Two off-duty officers from the Gilford Police Department who had been fishing in the area provided emergency aid to the boy until emergency responders arrived. He was later taken by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. His condition wasn’t immediately available Sunday.
Lake Winnipesaukee is a popular site for snowmobile riders in New Hampshire, and is known to freeze over for long periods during the winter. The state’s Fish and Game Department has reported more than 20 snowmobile crashes this year that have resulted in dozens of injuries and one fatality.
