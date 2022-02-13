Westford boy, 11, injured in N.H. snowmobile crash

An 11-year-old boy from Westford was ejected from a snowmobile Saturday afternoon on an icy lake in New Hampshire and suffered “serious, potentially life-threatening injuries,” officials said.

The boy had been riding a snowmobile around 4 p.m. on Lake Winnipesaukee in Gilford, accompanied by three others, when he attempted to negotiate a “dangerous pressure ridge,” the New Hampshire Fish and Game Department said in a statement. The vehicle flipped, ejecting the boy and leaving him seriously injured, the statement said.

The release did not indicate whether the riders with the boy were children or adults, and Fish and Game officials could not be reached for comment Sunday afternoon.