The hidden costs to lab animals and humans alike

Thank you for the much-needed, articulate discussion of the use of laboratory animals, “Who mourns for the lab animals?” (Ideas, Feb. 6). As a young anesthesiology resident, I found the use of lab animals very distressing. These sensate creatures should be used only if there is absolutely no alternative, and alternatives need to be strongly encouraged. Your discussion highlights a cruelty that is hidden. Thank you for having the courage to address this sad and ignored issue.

Bebe Wunderlich