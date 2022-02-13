A new understanding of ‘wealth’

“The case for pro-growth progressivism” (Ideas, Jan. 30) was an interesting excerpt from US Representative Ro Khanna’s forthcoming book. I like what he is trying to do: progressive growth and distributive justice. However, nowhere are mentioned the limits of the carrying capacity of our planet to handle any new human endeavors. Given that the web of life is so severely strained by human activity already, might it not be wise to rethink the terms “growth,” “wealth generation,” and “productive capacity”? Do we not need, as a species, to come to some new understanding of “wealth” itself?

Jana Howe