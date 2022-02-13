NFL’s Super Sunday super mess

The racial discrimination case just filed by former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores means this is the year the NFL truly has to face a racial reckoning, that words and touchy-feely commercials aren’t enough. The league that pilloried Colin Kaepernick for taking a knee during the national anthem, the league that for too many years ignored the on-field dangers of traumatic brain injury , has to come to grips at last with the inherent biases of its owners.

This year, attention should also focus on one astonishing fact — that 70 percent of players in the National Football League are Black but today only two Black coaches lead teams, including the newly hired head coach for the Houston Texans, Lovie Smith.

Super Bowl Sunday — without a local entry in the fray and no quarterback named Brady on the field — this year will be, for many, more about the chili, the nachos, and those too-clever ads than about the game. But it ought to be about more — much more.

The federal lawsuit filed by Flores against the Dolphins, the New York Giants, and the Denver Broncos for specific grievances but also against the rest of the league for overall acts of discrimination, should provide a wake-up call that diversifying the NFL’s coaching and administrative ranks requires more than window dressing.

Advertisement

“Racism or any form of discrimination is against our values and really something that we will not tolerate,” NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell said at his Super Bowl week state-of-the-league news conference. “So let’s take Coach Flores’s litigation and put that to the side. That will go through the legal process. It’s really more important to talk about what Coach Flores was talking about and other coaches have talked about with respect to what really is happening in the hiring process.”

Advertisement

At least he had the good grace to admit the obvious — that when it comes to diversity at the top, “Obviously we haven’t been successful to date.”

Flores, a former Boston College player and former assistant coach with the New England Patriots, is likely to become yet another martyr in the battle for racial equality in a “workplace” that has been fighting the same fight for at least the past two decades — still unsuccessfully.

He was fired by the Dolphins at the end of his second straight winning season with the team, albeit one that didn’t get Miami into the playoffs. He then became a candidate for the Giants’ head coaching job, or so he thought, until he got an errant text message from Patriots coach Bill Belichick three days before the interview. Turns out the Giants had already settled on another Brian — Brian Daboll, who was also a former Patriots assistant. Daboll is white.

“As described throughout this Class Action Complaint, the NFL remains rife with racism, particularly when it comes to the hiring and retention of Black Head Coaches, Coordinators and General Managers,” the lawsuit states. “Over the years, the NFL and its 32-member organizations . . . have been given every chance to do the right thing. Rules have been implemented, promises made — but nothing has changed. In fact, the racial discrimination has only been made worse by the NFL’s disingenuous commitment to social equity.”

Advertisement

The league, which didn’t get its first Black head coach until 1989, was somehow shocked by the findings of a 2002 report “Black Coaches in the National Football League: Superior Performance, Inferior Opportunities,” authored by Cyrus Mehri and the late Johnnie L. Cochran Jr. The report found that, year after year, qualified Black candidates were overlooked for coaching positions, were more likely to be hired by underperforming teams, and more likely to be fired than white coaches with inferior records.

In response, the league later that year adopted the Rooney Rule, named for then-Pittsburgh Steelers owner Dan Rooney, which requires teams to interview candidates of color for head coaching and senior operations vacancies. During the rule’s first year of implementation, the league actually fined the Detroit Lions $200,000 for violating the rule when it hired a white coach without interviewing any candidates of color. By 2011 the league had reached a high of eight Black head coaches.

Goodell insisted the Rooney Rule was working to the extent that minority candidates are “getting the interviews.”

“What we want to try to see is the outcomes, right? We want to see Black head coaches in the NFL — coaches and people of color and eventually gender,” Goodell said, belaboring the obvious.

Someone might have asked an equally obvious follow-up: Will the league issue fines for interviews later proved to be a sham and a perversion of the process?

A group of civil rights leaders Monday did call for the league to impose “meaningful consequences for teams that do not abide by the rules” — something that worked at least for a time.

Advertisement

And when all else fails, there’s always the bright light of a congressional investigation — a kind of public shaming — of those at fault. There seems no shortage of Democratic members of the House Consumer Protection and Commerce subcommittee willing to probe the issue even as the House Oversight Committee is looking at allegations of sexual harassment involving the owner of the newly renamed Washington Commanders.

No, the NFL isn’t exactly having a banner year off the field. Surely some among its 32 owners, who hold their annual meeting next month, have the moral fiber to want to do better and give more than lip service to promises about diversity made two decades ago.

Editorials represent the views of the Boston Globe Editorial Board. Follow us on Twitter at @GlobeOpinion.