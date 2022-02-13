fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

No need to shade Dylan

Updated February 13, 2022, 11 minutes ago
Bob Dylan performs on a double bill with Neil Young at Hyde Park, London, on July 12, 2019.Dave J Hogan/Photographer: Dave J Hogan/Getty

Lauren Daley’s reference to Bob Dylan in her piece on Neil Young’s Spotify protest, “The most Neil Young thing ever” (Ideas, Feb. 6), was completely gratuitous and contributed nothing to her article. I don’t know why Daley felt compelled to throw shade at Dylan, a Nobel laureate who has written some of the most iconic protest songs of all time: “Masters of War,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” to name only a few. There is no need to take down one person when extolling another.

Jain Ruvidich-Higgins

Quincy

Globe Opinion