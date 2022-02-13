No need to shade Dylan

Lauren Daley’s reference to Bob Dylan in her piece on Neil Young’s Spotify protest, “The most Neil Young thing ever” (Ideas, Feb. 6), was completely gratuitous and contributed nothing to her article. I don’t know why Daley felt compelled to throw shade at Dylan, a Nobel laureate who has written some of the most iconic protest songs of all time: “Masters of War,” “The Times They Are a-Changin’,” “Blowin’ in the Wind,” to name only a few. There is no need to take down one person when extolling another.

Jain Ruvidich-Higgins