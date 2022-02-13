Voter suppression is the point

David Scharfenberg errs in turning insidious voter suppression tactics, being sponsored by Republicans across the country, into merely an interesting subject for academic study (“Republicans are making it harder to vote. How much will it matter?,” Ideas, Feb. 6). There is far more at stake than that. These measures are designed to make voting more difficult for minority voters and are abhorrent on their face.

For decades, minority voters have faced obstacles designed to block their voting — the use of fear, intimidation, violence, misinformation, and the lack of adequate resources at polls. Thankfully, there have always been people of good will with the courage and energy to stand up against these regressive efforts. Unprecedented amounts of human and financial resources are now dedicated to voter protection and education — work that attempts to overcome suppression tactics and level the playing field for all voters.