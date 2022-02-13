Aaron Donald was really the Rams’ MVP in Super Bowl win over Bengals

Donald was surprisingly shut out in the first half, kept completely off the stat sheet as the Bengals double- and triple-teamed him almost every snap. But he was a nightmare for Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow after halftime.

⋅ Cooper Kupp scored the game-winning touchdown and was named Super Bowl MVP, but anyone who watched Sunday knows who really deserved the award — defensive tackle Aaron Donald, who single-handedly wrecked the game in the second half.

Donald had four tackles, two sacks, and three quarterback hits in the second half, but even that doesn’t fully encompass how dominant he was. Donald took matters into his own hands on the final drive, making the key tackle to force a fourth down, then hitting Burrow and forcing an incompletion to clinch the victory. Donald’s teammates racked up five more sacks thanks to all the attention paid to him.

Word leaked before the game that Donald is considering retirement. He has only played eight seasons, but has accomplished everything — three Defensive Player of the Year awards, seven-time First Team All-Pro, and now a Super Bowl championship. Opposing quarterbacks and offensive linemen certainly wouldn’t mind seeing Donald retire, but NFL fans would be worse off for it.

Advertisement

Defense doesn’t win as many games in today’s NFL, but it does when Donald is the one leading the charge.

⋅ Not the most perfect of nights for Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford or coach Sean McVay, but it was a satisfying one.

McVay made a risky call this year to dump Jared Goff despite having plenty of success. And McVay has had four years to stew over his Super Bowl loss to the Patriots. It all dissipates after Sunday night, though. The switch to Stafford was justified, and McVay, only 36 years old, can call himself a Super Bowl champion.

Advertisement

As for Stafford, it wasn’t the prettiest performance — 283 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions. But Stafford offered proof that the organization matters. He spent 12 years languishing in Detroit, never winning a playoff game or sniffing success. He gets to the Rams and wins a Super Bowl in his first year. You’ve got to feel happy for him.

⋅ Burrow and his offense never had a chance because of their porous offensive line. That was the matchup everyone had circled, and the Bengals simply couldn’t hold up. Burrow was sacked seven times in total, but six came in the second half and five in the third quarter. Donald and Von Miller had two sacks each, while Ernest Jones, A’Shawn Robinson and Leonard Floyd had the others.

The Bengals didn’t score another point after taking a 20-13 lead with 10:15 to go in the third quarter. They finished the game with four straight punts and a turnover on downs, while Burrow limped his way to the locker room after twisting his knee on a sack.

The Bengals were able to overcome their shaky offensive line for most of the season, but Donald, Miller, and the rest of the Rams were too much to handle.

⋅ With the game on the line, who are the Rams going to call? Kupp, of course. The NFL’s receiving triple crown winner made play after play on the final drive, even though everyone in the building knew he was getting the ball as their only healthy receiver left. The Rams went 79 yards in 15 plays for the game-winning touchdown with 1:25 left, and Kupp had 46 of the yards. He converted a crucial fourth-and-1 with a 7-yard rush, made a big 22-yard catch to bring the Rams into scoring range, then caught the game-winning touchdown from 1 yard out.

Advertisement

Kupp caught a touchdown early in the second quarter, but was relatively quiet for most of the game. When Odell Beckham Jr. went out with an injury, the Rams badly struggled. But with the season on the line, the NFL’s best receiver all season made his magic happen.

⋅ The Bengals’ defense was the story for most of the game, as it settled down after some early jitters and really gave the Rams’ offense fits. After Beckham went out late in the second quarter, the Rams scored just three points on their next seven drives, with Stafford throwing his two interceptions. Defensive tackle D.J. Reader was a menace, with a sack and three quarterback hits. And the Rams’ rushing attack was feckless, gaining just 43 yards on 23 carries (1.9 average).

But the Bengals lost their composure on the final drive, particularly at the goal line. After not committing a penalty during game play all night, they committed three costly ones to give the Rams multiple opportunities.

⋅ Speaking of the penalties, the officials didn’t exactly have a banner night. It was clear that Ron Torbert’s crew was told to put the whistles down and only call the obvious fouls. That would be OK if they didn’t also miss the obvious ones, like the clear facemask and/or offensive pass interference by Bengals receiver Tee Higgins early in the second half. It should have taken his 75-yard touchdown catch off the board, and would have made it a completely different game.

Advertisement

On the other side of the coin, the defensive holding call against Bengals linebacker Logan Wilson late sure was ticky-tack. And the personal foul penalty on Vonn Bell for his hit on Kupp probably shouldn’t have been flagged, either.

Ben Volin can be reached at ben.volin@globe.com.