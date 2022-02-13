After strong 3-0 start in Beijing, US women’s curling stumbles vs. Sweden

“This one really was a good match,” US third Nina Roth said. “We really had control of the first half of the game, and just kind of missed out on some opportunities in the second half. But overall, it was a grind. We knew it was going to be a grind against Sweden, and we’re looking forward to a rematch in the final.”

Level after a promising start against defending Olympic champion Sweden (3-2), the aspirant US women’s curling team appeared poised to take the lead and positioned to earn a place among the best in the Beijing Olympics. Instead, it became the victim of a Swedish rebound in a 10-4 loss that saw the session slip away before the Americans conceded after the ninth end.

Advertisement

The United States (3-2) held the hammer — the last-shot advantage in the sixth of 10 scheduled ends when Roth slipped a shot through a narrow lane between two stones to clear the button — the center of the concentric circles on the ice that resemble a bull’s eye.

On the United States’ following shot, skip Tabitha Peterson tried to navigate the same route, aiming to blast a Swedish stone and mount the Americans’ go-ahead attack. But Peterson, who has risen to lead the US team since its 2018 eighth-place finish in PyeongChang, clipped one of their own stones instead.

Sweden capitalized on the imprecision, and Peterson again sent a stone to traverse the same path, hoping to clean up the mistake and salvage points on the final throw of the end. But its journey across the ice proved unforgiving and the rock collided with the Swedish stone forming the other shore of the channel.

“My two shots were two very, very tough shots,” Peterson said. “I had tough shots, and I just didn’t” make them.

Advertisement

The mistakes allowed Sweden to steal a two-point lead. They led by three after the eighth end, and six after the ninth, when Peterson’s final throw drifted past the button, allowing for a lead that was virtually insurmountable.

Despite the loss, the United States entered the 2022 Winter Games with aurous dreams and remains hopeful after a strong start in Beijing. The team was one of two remaining unbeatens after wins over China, Denmark, and the Russian Olympic Committee, before losing Saturday to Britain. Switzerland’s record remains unblemished after a Sunday victory over Canada.

Peterson, Roth, and Becca Hamilton — whose brother, Matt, helped the US men’s team to gold in 2018 — returned from the squad that competed in PyeongChang. They added Peterson’s younger sister, Tara, and in 2019, reshuffled their lineup when Roth left on maternity leave. US women have never won an Olympic curling medal, and the medal last May was their first at worlds in 15 years.

Germany is golden in sliding events

On their backs or on their bellies, by themselves or in pairs, competing in a relay — it has not mattered for Germany.

German athletes are repeatedly sailing down the National Sliding Center’s track and coming back up with medals. Through Saturday, their record was perfect: six events, six golds.

With devoted resources and four domestic tracks, Germany has long been a powerhouse in sliding sports. But it is extending its dominance another level at the Beijing Games.

Germans first swept the golds in the four luge disciplines, winning the men’s and women’s singles and the men’s doubles, and then putting those champions together for the team event. Few were surprised when that squad, too, collected a gold.

Advertisement

Next came skeleton, the event in which athletes hurl themselves headfirst down the track. Christopher Grotheer won gold in the men’s event before Hannah Neise’s surprising first in the women’s competition interrupted a procession of three straight British champions in the event. Until this year, skeleton had been the only sliding sport in which Germany had never won the gold. Now, it has two in a weekend.

“It means a lot, especially for skeleton sliders,” Neise said of her victory. “We haven’t had so many medals the past years, and we are very proud to represent our country and our federation. It’s a step forward for us.”

In many of the early sliding competitions, Germany’s dominance was so complete that it featured teammates competing with one another for podium positioning. The country also collected silver medals in women’s singles and men’s doubles luge and in men’s skeleton.

“Every race we want to beat each other,” said Axel Jungk, who finished second to Grotheer. “I think this is the reason why we are so good this year: We push each other to the limits.”

Germany’s shot at a clean sweep of the sliding events may end soon, however. Laura Nolte ranks third after the first two heats in monobob and trails the overnight leader, Kaillie Humphries of the United States, by 1.22 seconds heading into the final two runs Monday.

Advertisement

“But you can see you can easily lose a second in the run, like I did,” Nolte said. “So yeah, we won’t give up yet.”

Any time spent away from gold may be short-lived for Germany, however: Pilot Francesco Friedrich will be a favorite in the two-man and four-man bobsled events.

Swiss skier Odermatt navigates powdered slalom course

Marco Odermatt of Switzerland, the world’s top giant slalom skier, won the event at the Beijing Olympics on Sunday, navigating an unusual — and perhaps unwelcome — coating of fresh powder to earn his first gold medal.

Odermatt, 24, finished with a combined time of 2 minutes 9.35 seconds, 22 hundredths of a second faster than the silver medalist, Zan Kranjec of Slovenia. Mathieu Faivre of France took the bronze.

The race took place after heavy snow and high winds delayed the start by 75 minutes. Visibility was minimal, with skiers barely able to see beyond the next gate and not able to discern the safe terrain from the more slick and dangerous as they navigated the 49 gates on the steep, tight slope nicknamed Ice River.

Of the 89 skiers who started the race, 33 failed to make it through the first run and advance to the second. And it wasn’t just the novices. Skiers from nontraditional skiing countries like Haiti and Ghana struggled. But so did Ryan Cochran-Siegle, the American who won the silver medal in super G last week. He skied out, as did the rising Norwegian Atle McGrath and several other top competitors on the World Cup tour.

Advertisement

Skiers prefer to race on a hard, consistent, even icy surface rather than trying to fight their way through 6 inches of fresh powder, which is what they were contending with through the morning and into the second run during the early afternoon.

A wintry havoc

After more than a week of competition on courses lined with machine-made snow, actual snow and high winds forced the postponement or cancellation of at least three Olympic events as flurries blanketed courses and slippery roads made getting to them difficult.

Yes, the Winter Olympics can be too wintry — even in Beijing and its surroundings, a region that gets little natural snow and had seen barely a dusting of it thus far during the Games.

A steady snow that began Saturday intensified Sunday in Zhangjiakou, a city roughly 100 miles northwest of China’s capital that is host to some skiing and snowboarding events. A steady snow also fell in Beijing and Yanqing, home to sliding sports and Alpine skiing. Some of the events, including Alpine skiing and biathlon, went ahead in low-visibility conditions, with skiers dashing (and in the latter case, shooting) through the flurries.

Some athletes even appeared to thrive in it. Marte Olsbu Roeiseland won her third gold medal of the Beijing Olympics, and fourth medal overall, in the women’s biathlon 10-kilometer pursuit race. And Quentin Fillon Maillet of France won his second gold of the Games in the corresponding men’s race, the 12.5-kilometer pursuit, by hitting all 20 of his targets despite howling wind.

Matching Roeiseland, Fillon Maillet now has four medals overall — two gold, two silver — in Beijing, giving him one more than Russian cross-country skier Alexander Bolshunov, who collected his third when his team won the men’s 4x10-kilometer relay.

Snowy conditions slowed the race, especially on the classic legs, in which competitors must keep their skis straight and in tracks. Leaf blowers were used to clear the falling snow out of the ski tracks during the event, which finished more than 20 minutes slower than the winning time at the 2018 Pyeongchang Olympics.

Other outdoor events simply took the day off. The women’s slopestyle event, in which 18-year-old Eileen Gu of China was the favorite, had its qualification round rescheduled for Monday after initially being delayed two hours; women’s aerials qualifying also was postponed. The second training run in the women’s downhill was also canceled.

The region was expected to get 2 to 4 inches of snow by Sunday night. A blizzard warning was in effect through much of Sunday for the Chongli district in Zhangjiakou, according to the Central Meteorological Observatory. A blizzard warning was also in effect in Beijing.

Sunday was Beijing’s fifth snowfall of the winter, which is the dry season in Beijing and Zhangjiakou.

“Finally it feels like the Winter Olympics,” Chris Plys of the US curling team said on Twitter on Sunday. He shared a video of the snowfall Sunday, adding the hashtag #letitsnow.



