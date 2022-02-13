BU men top American in college basketball

Javante McCoy had 25 points as Boston University men’s basketball team topped visiting American, 85-67, on Saturday. Daman Tate had 14 points for Boston University (18-9, 9-5 Patriot League). Sukhmail Mathon added 13 points and eight rebounds. Walter Whyte had 11 points and eight rebounds. The Terriers’ 48 points in the first half were a season high for the team. Elijah Stephens had 15 points for the Eagles (6-18, 2-10), who have now lost five straight games … Xavier Bell had 22 points as host Drexel (12-11, 7-6 Colonial Athletic Association) beat Northeastern. 67-51. Northeastern scored 16 first-half points, a season low for the team. Chris Doherty had 17 points and 12 rebounds for the Huskies (7-18, 1-13). Shaquille Walters added 13 points. Nikola Djogo had 12 points … Jordan Dingle had a career-high 33 points as host Penn (11-12, 8-2 Ivy League) topped Harvard, 82-74. Dingle made 8 of 10 3-pointers and Penn earned its fifth straight victory. Evan Nelson had 19 points for the Crimson (11-10, 3-6) … In women’s college basketball, Jade Edwards led all scorers with 17 points as host American University (15-7, 8-4 Patriots League) beat Boston University, 70-57. Maren Durant led the Terriers (14-10, 10-3 PL) with 14 points and eight rebounds.

Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua was going down the court after a missed shot by 10th-ranked Baylor when his left leg turned awkwardly and he crumbled to the floor near midcourt with just under 12 minutes left in the first half of the Bears’ 80-63 home victory against No. 20 Texas in men’s college basketball. After being tended to on the court for several minutes, he didn’t put any weight on his left leg when being helped off the court. A school spokesman said Tchamwa Tchatchoua had a significant injury and was out indefinitely. The 6-foot-8 player from Cameroon, known as “Everyday Jon” because of his high-energy play, was coming off a career-high 21 points in Baylor’s win Wednesday night at Kansas State … Landers Nolley II scored 20 points and Jalen Duren had 14 points and 11 rebounds as Memphis snapped No. 6 Houston’s 37-game home winning streak, 69-59.

College hockey

Quinnipiac women down Harvard

Sophomores Maddy Samoskevich and Olivia Mobley netted goals to lift the ninth-ranked Quinnipiac women past No. 6 Harvard, 2-1. Corinne Schroeder made 23 saves in the net and picked up her 10th win of the season … Senior Theresa Schafzahl scored a hat trick to run her season total to 20 goals as host Vermont skated to a 5-2 win against Boston University … Senior Kelly Browne scored with 1:18 remaining in the third period to lift Boston College to a 3-2 victory against host Merrimack … Senior forward Garrett Wait scored two goals for the ninth-ranked UMass men who rode a 3-0 start in beating visiting Maine, 4-2.

Soccer

Brazilian fan shot to death

A fan of Brazilian soccer power Palmeiras was shot dead outside the club’s stadium in Sao Paulo amid street violence after the team’s 2-1 loss to Chelsea in the Club World Cup final in Abu Dhabi. Sao Paulo police Investigator Cesar Saad told journalists a suspect had been arrested in the shooting. He added that 15 other fans were injured in clashes with police or in fights among themselves.

NBA

Durant slowly coming back

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant has started doing more on-court work as he inches his way back from a sprained left MCL injury, but there still is no firm timetable for his return, said coach Steve Nash, ESPN reported. For the first time since suffering the injury on Jan. 15, Durant joined the Nets on the road during their current trip to play the Washington Wizards and Miami Heat. Nash said he’s optimistic about Durant’s progress and that the former MVP is doing a little bit more each day.

Tennis

Opelka wins historic tiebreaker

Second-seeded Reilly Opelka won the longest tiebreaker in ATP Tour history, 24-22, to finish a straight-sets win against third-seeded John Isner and advance to the final of the inaugural Dallas Open. He beat Isner, 7-6 (7-5), 7-6 (24-22) … Top-seeded players Casper Ruud and Diego Schwartzman will play in Sunday’s final of the Argentina Open in Buenos Aires. The Norwegian Ruud, the 8th-best player in the world, and the Argentinian Schwartzman, the 15th-best player, won the 2020 and 2021 editions of the clay court tournament, respectively. Ruud beat Argentinian Federico Delbonis, 6-3, 6-3. Schwartzman topped third-seeded player Lorenzo Sonego in a tense match, 7-5, 3-6, 6-2 … Top-seeded Stefanos Tsitsipas rallied past a qualifier at the Rotterdam hard-court indoor tournament in the Netherlands to reach his first final since the French Open last June. Tsitsipas ended Czech qualifier Jiri Lehecka’s run, 4-6, 6-4, 6-2. He will face Felix Auger-Aliassime in Sunday’s final after the third seed came back from one set down to beat defending champion Andrey Rublev. Chasing a maiden ATP title, Auger-Aliassime hit 41 winners, including 11 aces, and won, 6-7 (7-5), 6-4, 6-2 … Maria Sakkari will face Anett Kontaveit in the final of the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy in Russia after the top-seeded players came through the semifinals. Sakkari defeated Irina-Camelia Begu, 6-4, 6-7 (4-7), 6-4 in a match that lasted just more than three hours, while the second-seeded Kontaveit had a somewhat easier path to the final by beating Jelena Ostapenko, 6-3, 6-4.

