Cam McGettrick tallies winning goal for Marshfield boys’ hockey in double OT win vs. Hingham in Ed Burns Hockey Classic

The game was recorded as a tie for MIAA tournament qualification since first overtime, played 4-on-4, ended 5-5.

McGettrick’s heroics lifted 10th-ranked Marshfield past No. 1 Hingham, 6-5, to win the Peter Doherty Division of the Ed Burns Hockey Classic Sunday afternoon at the Canton Ice House.

After scoring the winner in sudden 3-on-3 double overtime, Marshfield sophomore Cam McGettrick skated over to Hingham freshman goaltender Keagin Wilson and gave him a hug.

McGettrick picked up the puck in the neutral zone from junior captain Jake Hemingway and cruised into the zone with a head of steam. When McGettrick reached the faceoff dot of the right circle, he uncorked a wrist shot that buzzed over Wilson’s glove and just under the crossbar before being mobbed by teammates in celebration.

With the winning goal and an assist, the 5-foot-9 winger raised his point total to 29 (13 goals, 16 assists) in 19 games and was awarded the tournament MVP trophy. Despite the gravity of the moment, McGettrick still wanted to give his due to Wilson, his teammate on the U15 River Rats club team.

Hingham goalie Keagin Wilson, making a stop in the first overtime, drew praise from Marshfield's Cam McGettrick. “He played a hell of a game, I had to give credit to him," McGettrick said. DebeeTlumacki

“I told him that he did a great job,” said McGettrick. “He played a hell of a game, I had to give credit to him. I saw the opening and went for it. It’s an amazing feeling to win it all. We were the bottom seed in this division and we upset everybody.”

Senior Collin Doyle, with one goal this season entering Sunday, notched a hat trick, scoring the tying goal with 1:50 remaining in regulation, deflecting a pass from senior Dan Kane out front.

“Collin’s been working hard, he keeps the game simple,” Marshfield coach Dan Connolly said. “He’s just a really, really hard worker and Cam [McGettrick] is a pure goal scorer.”

Marshfield's Collin Doyle exults in hoisting the Ed Burns trophy. Doyle, with one goal this season entering Sunday's game, notched a hat trick, scoring the game-tying goal with 1:50 remaining in regulation DebeeTlumacki

A thrilling affair with 10 total penalties, including a major assessed to each team, and multiple lead changes, each team responded when the other made a push. Seeded eighth in the tournament, the Rams (13-4-1) concluded their magical run with hardware.

“There’s no quit in us,” Doyle said. “It’s absolutely exhilarating to win the championship. That’s a really good team over there, so it feels really good.”

Junior Aidan Brazel scored twice and sophomore Travis Rugg added a goal and three assists for the Harbormen (14-4), the second seed.

Ed Burns (Brinn Division)

Canton 4, Reading 3 — It took overtime, but the Bulldogs (15-2-1) captured the Brinn Division title in the inaugural Ed Burns Hockey Classic on a goal by tournament MVP Eamon Kelly in the final minute of the extra frame.

Canton nearly won in regulation, but with Reading pulling its goalie for an extra attacker, Evan Pennucci scored the tying goal with 27.4 seconds left after the Rockets (9-7-2) killed off a five-minute boarding major.

”There was no better tuneup for the postseason than this whole tournament,” Canton coach Brian Shuman said. “Reading’s a great program, great team, they have great tradition. This was a great test for us.”

In overtime, Pennucci hit the post seconds before the winner.

”The response was great,” added Shuman. “You need to be able to play down (in the game), you need to be able to respond to adversity and our guys did that. Couldn’t be prouder.””

Said Kelly, “I just try to pick people up, I thought I was responsible for that game-tying goa. I feel like (this tournament) really set us up good for the state tournament.”

James Lawhorne (with an assist from Mark Boyle) got the scoring started less than five minutes in. Kelly scored his first goal of the game less than two minutes later for 1-1.

Reading reclaimed the lead with a power play goal from Laz Giardina (assist to Kelly) with 11:11 left in the second. Canton got a goal from Pat Drury with 8:04 to go in the second and A.J. Thomas added another with 1:04 to go for the one-goal lead heading to the final frame.

Both Reading goalie Franklin Zessis (21 saves) and Canton’s Colin Davis (17 saves) were both big for their respective teams in the third period.

”It feels unbelievable, I’m psyched for my teammates,” Kelly added. “Great job by the boys, great coaching all around and it was a great atmosphere too.”

Walpole 1, Waltham 0 — Senior defenseman Andrew Fowkes broke the deadlock with his third-period goal to give the Timberwolves (10-6-1) a nonleague win in the Ed Burns Hockey Classic at the John A. Ryan Skating Arena in Watertown.

Wellesley 2, Tewksbury 1 — Junior Christian Mattiliano scored the winner late in the third period to lift the No. 16 Raiders (12-2-4) to a nonleague win in the Ed Burns Hockey Classic at O’Brien Arena in Woburn. Reagan O’Neil made 28 saves.

Masconomet 3, Saugus 1 — Tristan Dillon made 12 saves to lead the Chieftains (14-2-1) in a Northeastern Conference win at Haverhill Valley Forum.

Girls’ hockey

Franklin 3, Mansfield/OA/Foxboro 2 — Senior Maggie McCaffery scored twice, lifting the Panthers (6-7-4) to a Hockomock League win at Foxboro Sports Center.

Hingham 4, Sandwich 0 — Caroline Doherty (2 goals), Abbey Kennedy and Addy Garrity scored in the nonleague road win for the Harborwomen (8-8-1) at Gallo Arena.

Malden Catholic 2, Bishop Feehan 1 — Sophomore Isabella Gillis scored off an assist from junior Laney Harrold with 23 seconds remaining, lifting the No. 17 Lancers (11-4-2-) to a nonleague win at New England Sports Village.

Peabody 4, Marblehead 2 — Freshman Sarah Powers netted a hat trick in a Northeast Hockey League win at O’Keefe Athletic Center for the No. 12 Tanners (12-3-1). Freshman Elsa Wood scored twice for the Magicians (6-10).

Pope Francis 6, Latin Academy/Fontbonne 0 — Freshman Cam Rogowski and sophomore Ela Rabidoux each scored twice, and Rowan Howe recorded the shutout, carrying the Cardinals (11-5) to a nonleague win at Smead Arena.

Stoneham/Wilmington 5, Melrose 0 — Sophomore Maddie Sainato recorded a shutout and junior Sofia Romanowski scored her first career goal in a Middlesex League Freedom Division win for Stoneham/Wilmington (6-10) at Stoneham Arena.

Winchester 3, Reading 0 — Junior defenseman Annie Ettenhoffer scored twice on the power play and freshman Luisa Ferrari added a goal and an assist in a Middlesex League Liberty Division win at Burbank Arena for No. 10 Winchester (12-3-1). Freshman goaltender Claire Zhang made 12 saves in the shutout.

Winthrop 6, Shawsheen/Bedford 5 — Freshman Talia Martucci recorded a hat trick, lifting the No. 4 Vikings (12-0-1) to a Northeast Hockey League win at Janas Rink.

Boys’ basketball

Cohasset 64, South Boston 53 — Kevin Federle (11 points) and Jamie Smith (10 points) powered the Skippers (12-4) to a nonleague win at home.

Lawrence 73, Brookline 69 — Marius Canery (25 points, 7 rebounds, 5 blocks), Obbie Luciano (14 points), and Jonathan Ocasio (15 points) led the Lancers (7-8) to the win in the Black Coaches Classic at Madison Park.

Manchester Essex 54, Lynnfield 36 — Junior forward Ben Hurd logged a double-double with 15 points and 10 rebounds in the Cape Ann League win for the Hornets (14-2).

North Quincy 76, Natick 68 — The 14th-ranked Raiders (13-4) scored a nonleague win behind a 39-point outburst from sophomore captain Daithi Quinn.

O’Bryant 71, Cape Cod Academy 69 — The host Tigers (4-12) nabbed an overtime win with help from senior captain Ibrahim Bah, who racked up 25 points, 5 assists and 3 steals. Sophomore guard Ceadan McCusker added 16 points and 8 rebounds.

Taunton 67, Durfee 54 — Senior guard Trent Santos racked up 35 points to power the third-ranked Tigers (15-2) to a nonleague win at home.

Girls’ basketball

Bishop Fenwick 62, Archbishop Williams 44 — Nasha Arnold and Erica Lendall scored 15 points apiece to propel the ninth-ranked Crusaders (11-5) to victory in Catholic Central League action.

Carver 39, Cohasset 29 — Ashleigh Johnson tossed in 16 points as the Crusaders (10-7, 6-4 SSL) clinched a spot in the state tournament with the South Shore League win.

Fontbonne 48, Cardinal Spellman 44 — Junior guard Colleen Fogarty totaled 23 points and 7 rebounds as the Ducks moved to 3-12 with the nonleague road win.

North Quincy 78, Brockton 48 — Orlagh Gormley scored 25 points and Ava Bryan added 20 for the seventh-ranked Raiders (17-0) in the nonleague win.

Old Rochester 61, Bourne 33 — Maddie Wright (15 points), Sydnee Pires (11 points) and Logan Fernandes (10 points) led the visiting Bulldogs (15-1) to a South Coast Conference win.

Pentucket 51, Methuen 36 — Junior guard Abby Dube tallied 16 points in the nonleague road win for Pentucket (14-2).

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.