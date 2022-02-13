Celtics coach Ime Udoka has special interest in James Harden-Ben Simmons trade

The 76ers traded Ben Simmons , Seth Curry , Andre Drummond , and a pair of first-round picks to the Nets in exchange for James Harden and Paul Millsap . Simmons has yet to play this season after requesting a trade out of Philadelphia, and Harden had become disgruntled with his role in Brooklyn.

Prior to being hired as the Celtics’ coach this season, Ime Udoka spent one season each as an assistant with the 76ers and the Nets. So in addition to Thursday’s blockbuster trade involving Brooklyn and Philadelphia impacting the Celtics because it involves two teams in their division, Udoka’s familiarity with the two squads gives him a unique perspective.

“I’m happy for Ben to be back on the court,” Udoka said before the Celtics’ 105-95 win over the Hawks on Sunday. “James is back with a guy he knows well [76ers general manager Daryl Morey], and obviously him and Joel [Embiid] will be a formidable pair. But getting back with Morey there. So I think as long as everybody’s happy and Ben is getting the opportunity, I’m really glad for both those guys and I think both teams won in the deal and it’s going to make both teams better.”

The Celtics will face the 76ers on Tuesday before visiting the Nets on Feb. 24, their first game after the All-Star break.

Plenty of room left

After officially signing two-way contract player Sam Hauser and G League center Luke Kornet to NBA deals for the remainder of the season, the Celtics still have three empty roster spots as well as one new two-way opening.

Udoka said the Celtics are in no rush to fill the vacancies.

“We’ll look at it in several different directions,” he said. “Obviously shooting is what we are looking for, but you have to wait and kind of see what happens in the buyout market. And then you look at young development pieces as well. So we’ll scour that and see what are the best available options, whether it’s young guys going for it for the future or guys that can help us now. That’s all dependent on the buyout market.”

Theis a spectator

Celtics center Daniel Theis, who was acquired in a Thursday’s trade with the Houston Rockets in exchange for Dennis Schröder, Enes Freedom, and Bruno Fernando, was held out of Sunday’s game because not all physical exams involving players traded to Houston had been completed.





