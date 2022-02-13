Celtics roar back for eighth straight win behind Jayson Tatum’s 38 points

The Celtics have won eight in a row and 10 of 11, and this latest victory pushed the team into sixth place in the Eastern Conference, which would keep them above the play-in tournament.

But this Boston team has gained confidence during its recent surge, and in the second half it mostly shrugged off the deficit, seized control behind Jayson Tatum’s dominant third quarter, and eventually coasted to a 105-95 win.

For a half against the Hawks on Sunday, it appeared that the Celtics’ winning streak was going to come to a sudden end. One shot after another thudded off the rim, and the offense had no real rhythm as Atlanta pushed ahead by 15 points.

Tatum had 38 points and 10 rebounds to lead Boston, but the story, once again, was the Celtics’ defense. The Hawks were held to 36.6 percent shooting, and All-Star Trae Young was 9 for 26 with 30 points.

The Celtics trailed, 55-45, following a sleepy first half. But they seized control in the third quarter. Al Horford, who had made just 3 of 15 3-pointers over his last three games, drilled a pair of big ones to start the rally. Tatum mostly took over from there, erupting for 16 points as the Celtics flipped the 10-point deficit into an 87-78 lead by the start of the fourth.

Boston stretched its lead to 97-84 and appeared in position to coast to the easy win before the Hawks responded with a quick 7-0 burst to pull within six, 97-91, with 3:43 left.

Tatum shot an air-ball after a timeout, but Robert Williams swooped in for the rebound and scored as he was fouled. And on the following possession Smart grabbed an offensive rebound and scored as the Celtics closed it out.

Observations from the game:

⋅ Smart deserves some credit for sparking the flurry how only he can. The guard drew three fouls on Hawks forward De’Andre Hunter in the first two minutes, two at Atlanta’s offensive end. That sent the Hawks’ best defender to the bench for the rest of the quarter and opened things up for Boston to relentlessly attack the rim. In the third quarter the Celtics attempted 12 free throws and scored 16 points in the paint.

⋅ The Celtics got some decent looks from 3-point range in the first half but had little success converting them. Aside from Derrick White connecting on a pair, the rest of the team started 2 for 11 from beyond the arc. Tatum was 1 for 6 at that point, but those struggles did not last.

⋅ The first half was mostly forgettable for Boston, but one highlight came late in the first quarter, when Grant Williams found himself isolated on Young at the 3-point line. It was a situation that typically ends poorly for frontcourt players, but Williams held his ground and forced a difficult 3-point missd.

⋅ Boston’s defense provided a jolt at the start of the second quarter, when it held the Hawks without a field goal for more than five minutes. The Celtics’ own offense never really got untracked, and ended up slicing just one point off of Atlanta’s lead by the end of the quarter.

